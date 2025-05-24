Nationals Phenom Joins Elite Company At Age 22 Not Seen In Years

There’s something brewing for the Washington Nationals despite enduring a rough stretch this season.

At just 22 years old, Nationals rising star James Wood is turning heads across baseball with a rare combination of power and poise—and it’s placing him in elite company in just his second campaign in Washington.

In a recent graphic from Underdog MLB on X, formerly Twitter, Wood has become the first NL age-22 player or lower to hit 12-plus home runs and record seven-plus stolen bases in their first 50 games of the season.

The previous three National League players to accomplish this feat were Fernando Tatis Jr. (2021 and 2020), and Orlando Cepeda (1959).

Generational Growth In The Nationals’ Valuable Asset

Standing 6-foot-7, 234 pounds, the young slugger might draw early comparisons to the likes of Aaron Judge or Oneil Cruz based on size alone. But unlike many towering hitters who rely solely on raw power, the Wood is proving he has the discipline and bat control to do more than just clobber the ball; he hits it smart.

Through the early part of the season, Wood is slashing .285/.380/.538, with 12 home runs and a .918 OPS. These are remarkable rookie numbers.

His average exit velocity on his 50 hardest-hit balls is a staggering 106.4 mph. Only a handful of sluggers—names like Shohei Ohtani, Judge, and Cruz—boast better contact force.

What distinguishes Wood from other power hitters, is his uncommon approach. Rather than selling out for power, he’s adapted and matured in real time. He’s already cut his strikeout rate while increasing his walk rate, showing improved pitch recognition and an ability to control at-bats.

That kind of plate discipline and adaptability is rare for any MLB player in their respective career, let alone someone who just turned 22. Pitchers can’t rely on traditional scouting reports—he’s already evolving past them.

Wood Is Getting Praise by Nationals Leadership

Nationals manager Dave Martinez has praised the young outfielder for his self-awareness and focus. Veteran slugger Josh Bell has described his swing as “dangerous”—not because it’s violent, but because it’s balanced and repeatable.

Comparisons to Giancarlo Stanton’s early career feel justified, but what sets Wood apart is the polish. While Stanton blossomed into a power icon, the new star in Washington is showing similar force with more refined control at a younger age.

It’s been four years since a 22-year-old player put together this kind of advanced offensive profile, and the Nationals could be witnessing the awakening of their next franchise cornerstone.