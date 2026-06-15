Nationals All-Star Named Possible Trade Candidate with Deadline Approaching

The Washington Nationals have been a surprising team this year. After missing the postseason and finishing under .500 for six consecutive years, the Nationals find themselves just one game back in the National League wild card race at 37-35.

The team may be near the end of its rebuild and potentially ready to contend again for the first time since their 2019 World Series title. But what they’ll do at the trade deadline is still anybody’s guess.

Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report listed a few surprising players that could potentially be on the move, and among them was star shortstop CJ Abrams.

“On one hand, Abrams is only 25 years old, and as one of the pieces they acquired from the San Diego Padres for Juan Soto in August 2022, you would think the Nationals would want to build their team around him,” Kelly wrote.

“On the other hand, new president of baseball operations Paul Toboni didn’t trade for Abrams, so he may not feel as tied to him as his predecessor, Mike Rizzo, did.