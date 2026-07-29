Washington Nationals Release 22-Year-Old Power Hitter During Blue Jays Series

With the second game of the Washington Nationals vs Toronto Blue Jays series on the docket, the Nationals are trying to keep their playoff hopes alive. This comes as they have released Nick Peoples.

The Nationals failed to beat the Blue Jays in their first game. On Monday night, the Blue Jays emerged victorious with a 3-2 win.

The Nationals have their hands full with the Blue Jays squad. With the August 3rd MLB Trade Deadline looming in the background, Toronto’s squad is beginning to play with the kind of desperation they need to keep their playoff hopes alive.

That’s exactly the kind of desperation that the Nationals also need to bring to the table.

Here is the latest news regarding the Nationals, in addition to some predictions regarding Tuesday night’s game against the Blue Jays.

Washington Nationals Release 22-Year-Old Player

On Tuesday, July 28th, 2026, the Nationals announced the release of a player from their organization.

On MiLB.com, they wrote about one transaction: “Fredericksburg Nationals released OF Nick Peoples.”

Peoples is a July birthday and is listed as a 6-foot-5, 205-pound outfielder. The 22-year-old has played 66 games during the 2026 season.

In those games, he has recorded 38 hits, eight home runs, 30 RBIs, and 10 stolen bases to go along with a .181 batting average.

Nick Peoples Scouting Report

Baseball America has Peoples as the 39th-best prospect in the Nationals system. Here is what they have to say about Peoples and his game.

“Peoples is a physically-gifted outfielder with tremendous power potential,” the outlet wrote. “He is considered a high-risk, high-reward type of player. In 2024, he struggled significantly at the plate, hitting only .185 as a switch-hitter, however, he crushed balls with exit velocities north of 110 mph. The Nationals’ player development staff is working to stabilize him at the plate, as he hits on his tip toes sometimes, putting him off balance.”

“While he needs to show significant improvement at the plate, the organization still believes the power potential is worth waiting on.”