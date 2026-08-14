Washington Nationals Officially Release 2X All-Star Before Mets Series

The Washington Nationals have really missed the services of star slugger James Wood. Since he’s gone down to the IL with a lower-body injury, the Nats have started to pick up a lot more losses.

Washington recently dropped their series to the Chicago Cubs, and will begin a new series in MLB on Friday against the New York Mets.

Before that series with the Mets began, the Nats officially released Miles Mikolas from their organization. He had been designated for assignment two days ago, and instead of going through the DFA limbo process, Washington decided to cut ties immediately. The series between the Mets and Nationals also has some ‘last place’ in the NL East implications.

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Washington Nationals Release Miles Mikolas

Very notably, Miles Mikolas reached the incredible mark of 10 years of service in Major League Baseball, which grants you a lifetime pension from the league.

After that mark was reached, the Nationals have decided to cut ties.

MLBTR.com’s Anthony Franco wrote (about Mikolas):

“Neither Littell nor Mikolas found much success. The latter had a 5.82 earned run average over 116 innings. Mikolas has one of the game’s lowest strikeout rates (11.6%) and has given up 27 home runs, the third-highest total in the majors. That includes a Seiya Suzuki solo shot on Tuesday, the only blemish for Mikolas over three innings in a generally solid final outing with the club.”

It’s very plausible that Mikolas will decide to hang up the cleats after this latest release. He is a two-time MLB All-Star (both with the Cardinals), and has pitched 11 MLB seasons in his career.

The last four seasons or so of Mikolas’ career haven’t been particularly effective, and he’s 37-years-old now, so it’s hard to see another team taking a chance on him.

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Taking a Glance at Miles Mikolas’ MLB Career

If he does end up calling it quits after 11 MLB seasons, Miles Mikolas has had a very serviceable career.

Across 224 total starts and 1368.1 innings pitched, Mikolas has a lifetime ERA of 4.37 with 953 career strikeouts.

His pitching record is 75-84, and he has a pWAR of 9.6 over his 11 seasons.

The writing had kinda been on the wall for Mikolas over the past few weeks, as he just seemed to have a hard time getting outs.

Over his last five starts with the Nationals, he allowed 17 earned runs over 21+ innings pitched.

He pitched seven seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals, 2 years with the San Diego Padres, and just one campaign with the Nationals and Texas Rangers.