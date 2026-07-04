Nationals Announce Surprising Rotation Change During Pirates Series

The Washington Nationals will shuffle up their starting rotation. Kyle Williams of The Baltimore Banner reports that the Nationals will start Cade Cavalli in the series finale against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

That start was originally set for Miles Mikolas, with Cavalli starting the series opener against the Houston Astros. Both right-handers are facing a suspension for their role in a benches-clearing brawl against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on June 30.

Cavalli was issued a seven-game suspension for provoking Red Sox first baseman Willson Contreras. Mikolas got five games for getting into a shoving match with Boston utilityman Nate Eaton. Both pitchers are appealing the suspension, and can continue to pitch while that plays out.

It’s unclear if the suspensions and the pitchers’ appeals play a role in this rotation change. As soon as the appeal process plays out, both Mikolas and Cavalli will serve out their punishments.

Due to the off day between the Red Sox and Pirates series, Cavalli is starting the Pirates finale on four days’ rest.