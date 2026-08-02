Nationals Announce Deadline Position With Luis Garcia Jr. Trade

With the Atlanta Braves putting the final nail in the coffin of the Washington Nationals’ 2026 season, the club has shifted to a sell mode. The Nationals traded their first baseman, Luis Garcia Jr., to the New York Yankees, per the New York Post‘s Joel Sherman.

Spencer Nusbaum of The Athletic reports that the Nationals will receive a four-pitcher of right-handers: Jake Bird, Yovanny Cruz, Jack Cebert, and Ben Grable.

The Nationals entered their series against the Braves teetering between buying and selling at the deadline. Their direction was made clear when they were swept by the Braves rather convincingly. That likely means they will now sell short-term pieces at the deadline and build for 2027.

In the next 24 hours, the Nationals will evaluate who fits the long-term vision. With Garcia gone, they will most likely shop All-Star left-hander Foster Griffin. Griffin is the top lefty remaining on the market with Tarik Skubal a Dodger, and is a free agent after the season.

The club will likely field calls on shortstop CJ Abrams, but that might be a different story. It would certainly take a godfather-type offer to get president of baseball operations Paul Toboni to consider moving his All-Star shortstop.

Nationals Sell High on Luis Garcia Jr. After 2026 Breakout

The Nationals’ trade deadline direction in 2026 appears to be settled following their trade of Luis Garcia Jr. on the penultimate day. After making significant progress, the club could have elected to run it back for the next season.

Instead, the Nationals have elected to sell high on the breakout first baseman. In 104 games, he’s slashing .283/.313/.560 with a career-high 23 home runs and a 134 wRC+. His .560 slugging percentage leads all National League hitters.

The underlying metrics support the breakout. Garcia ranks in the 94th percentile in xBA (.290) and 93rd in xSLG (.511), making him one of the premier bats in the game.

With staying power behind Garcia’s breakout and dwindling control, the Nationals leveraged him for the pitching help they need. The 26-year-old is controllable through the 2027 season, allowing the club to ask for a stronger return.

This marks the second trade by Paul Toboni ahead of the trade deadline. He dealt infielder Curtis Mead to the Boston Red Sox in exchange for left-hander Connelly Early. That was a much different trade, as both players had at least four more years of control beyond this season.

Initial Reaction to the Return in the Luis Garcia Jr. Trade

It is a bit unusual to land four pitchers in a single trade. But that may be Paul Toboni’s focus, thanks to a farm system ripe with position player talent.

Yovanny Cruz and Jake Bird could instantly slot into the Nationals bullpen. Cruz was already on the Yankees’ active roster at the time of the trade. His triple-digit velo makes him a candidate to be a future back-of-the-bullpen reliever. Bird is more of a middle reliever, but has experience pitching in setup roles with Colorado and New York.

Cebert is perhaps the headlining player in the deal. The right-hander has 16 appearances (14 starts) in 2026 between New York’s High-A and Double-A affiliates. He ranks as the organization’s No. 14 prospect on MLB Pipeline.

Ben Grable was an 11th-round upside pick in 2025 after needing Tommy John surgery. He made his pro debut this season and has already pitched up to Double-A. Grable could be a candidate to debut in the Nationals bullpen as early as 2027.

It will be interesting to see if the Nationals send Cebert and Grable to the Arizona Fall League. Both pitchers aren’t Rule 5 eligible until after the 2028 season. But given both pitchers could arrive as early as next season, the organization may want a more thorough evaluation.