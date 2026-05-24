Nationals Paying Pitcher Over $32M Who Last Pitched in 2022

The Washington Nationals are still paying plenty of money in 2026 to former first overall pick Stephen Strasburg.

Washington selected Strasburg with the first overall pick in the 2009 MLB Draft and was considered the most hyped up pick in MLB Draft history. The right-hander represented the USA in the 2008 Olympics and made his MLB debut in 2010.

After helping the Nationals win the World Series in 2019, he signed a seven-year, $245 million deal, which runs through 2026. However, due to injuries, the right-hander last pitched in 2022 and retired, but is still getting paid.

According to CBS Sports, the former first-overall pick is still owed $32.8 this season, which is a tough blow to the Nationals team that doesn’t spend a ton of money.

Strasburg is a three-time MLB All-Star and was named World Series MVP in 2019. He finished his career going 113-62 with a 3.24 ERA in 247 starts, but his potential Hall of Fame career was cut short due to injuries.

Strasburg Retires Due to Injuries

Strasburg dealt with injuries throughout his career, and he had to retire due to thoracic outlet syndrome.

After announcing his retirement from baseball, Strasburg thanked the Nationals organization and fans for everything.

“As a young kid, all I dreamt about was winning a World Series. Thanks to the many coaches, teammates, and medical staff. My boyhood dream came true in 2019,” Strasburg said in a statement. “Despite this being a personal goal of mine, I’ve come to realize how truly important and special that moment was for the many fans in the DMV. Your unwavering support through all the ups and downs will always mean the world to me.

“I’d also like to thank the late Ted Lerner and family for giving me the chance to wear the curly W all these years. Although I will always wish there were more games to be pitched, I find comfort knowing I left it all out there for the only team I’ve known. My family and I are truly fortunate and blessed to have experienced this baseball journey in the Nation’s Capitol.”

Nationals managing principal owner Mark Lerner, meanwhile, was thankful for everything Strasburg gave to the team.

“It was a privilege to watch him grow as a player and a person throughout his illustrious career. He gave us so many memories that will live in our hearts forever. No one can dispute the indelible impact he had on our organization. He put us on the map as world champions and changed the face of our franchise,” Lerner wrote.

Strasburg played a key role in Washington winning the World Series in 2019.

What is the Nationals’ payroll in 2026?

With Washington paying Strasburg over $32 million, it’s over a third of what the team is paying their entire 26-man roster.

The Nationals’ current payroll is $92.59 million, according to Sportrac. It is led by Luis Garcia, who earns $6.875 million, making the most money in terms of active players. However, Trevor Williams is owed $7 million, but is on the injured list.

Given how little the Nationals’ payroll is, having to pay Strasburg over $32 million is a big deal.

Washington is 26-27.