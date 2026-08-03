Washington Nationals Announce CJ Abrams News Before Phillies Series

The Washington Nationals enter Monday’s series opener against the Philadelphia Phillies riding a five-game losing streak, including a four-game sweep by the Atlanta Braves over the weekend.

On a positive note, the Nationals announced major news regarding star infielder CJ Abrams on Monday, earning attention from MLB fans.

Nationals Announce Abrams News

After winning National League Player of the Week honors last week, Abrams earned another major accolade Monday when MLB named him the NL Player of the Month for his outstanding performance throughout July.

During the month, Abrams batted .348 with 10 home runs and 23 RBIs while posting a 1.149 OPS.

“cj hit cj run cj win player of the month,” the Nationals posted.

Fans React on Social Media

Nationals fans, who have been concerned about the team potentially trading Abrams ahead of Monday’s deadline, reacted to the major achievement.

“So we are keeping him right??????” one fan wrote.

Someone else added, “DONT TRADE HIM.”

Another person wrote, “If CJ Abrams is wearing another jersey by 6 PM, I will become the Joker.”

“If he’s still in red when we get on the field tonight, I will praise whoever you want me to,” a fan shared.

One more commented, “You better not trade him, but if you do, trade him to the Red Sox.”

Abrams’ 2026 Season

Abrams has established himself as one of the best young stars in baseball, and while he burst onto the scene before this season, he is having the best year of his career.

He earned his second All-Star selection this year and, across 109 games and 408 at-bats, is batting .287 with 117 hits, 28 home runs, and a league-leading 85 RBIs. He is also slugging .554 with a .917 OPS.

The Nationals enter Monday’s series in Philadelphia with a 55-58 record and sit 4.5 games out of a Wild Card spot in the National League.