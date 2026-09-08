Why Nationals Aren’t Calling Up Seaver King To MLB

On the day he arrives with the Washington Nationals in the major leagues, Seaver King will instantly have one of the coolest names in MLB.

That day just hasn’t shown up yet. King remains at Triple-A Rochester, and despite shining brightly, he doesn’t appear to be on the doorstep of the majors even though he’s just one rung of the organizational ladder away.

King still has plenty of time to continue his development as a ballplayer, but he’s also the kind of talent that seems like he could play at the major league level right now.

The Nats seemed to have made their decision pretty final, though. They still haven’t brough him up a week into September, and any kind of hope for a late-season miracle push would’ve probably needed King to help the cause.

Why Aren’t Nationals Calling Up Seaver King?

The Nats likely have very good reasons for keeping King in Triple-A, but it’s not as obvious as they’d probably like.

Spencer Nusbaum of The Athletic recently wrote that “the Nationals are reluctant to rush King up to the majors.” They’d rather ensure he gets chances to play consistently with Rochester instead of stunting his development.

There’s also the service-time element, particularly right before a potential MLB lockout. The Nationals may want to just preserve their entire length of club control with King until whenever the 2027 season begins.

To be fair, it’s also not that long since King was drafted. The Nationals took him No. 10 overall in the 2024 MLB Draft out of Wake Forest.

Just because he seems ready doesn’t mean King wouldn’t also benefit from some more seasoning at the minor league level.

Seaver King Triple-A Stats

The thing is, King is absolutely raking at Triple-A. He’s batting .291 with an .867 OPS that inlcudes 11 doubles, two triples and 14 home runs in just 66 games with Rochester. He also has nine steals in 11 attempts.

King had been even better at Double-A Harrisburg. In just 35 games there, he had a .336 average with a .989 OPS that featured 10 doubles, three triples and five home runs.

King has come up in baseball as a shortstop, but the Nats have also given him chances to play other positions in Rochester in the hopes of having him most equipped to join the major league team when his time has arrived.

Maybe it won’t be until next year, but King will soon enough be putting on a Nationals uniform and taking the field with his first name representing a Hall of Fame pitcher, and his last name representing royalty.

Only the Nats know when they’ll truly crown King, but his time must be coming soon.