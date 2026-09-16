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Why Are MLB Players Wearing No. 21 Jerseys on Tuesday?

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Tampa Bay Rays v Toronto Blue Jays
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TORONTO, ON - SEPTEMBER 15: Rene Pinto #50, Yandy Diaz #2, Wander Franco #5, Isaac Paredes #17, David Peralta #6, Harold Ramirez #43, Jose Siri #22, Manuel Margot #13, and Randy Arozarena #56 of the Tampa Bay Rays pose after playing in the first all-Latino lineup in MLB history, while wearing the number 21 to honor Roberto Clemente day, following their win over the Toronto Blue Jays, at the Rogers Centre on September 15, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)

While a lot of the focus around Major League Baseball right now centers on the playoff race with just over 10 regular-season games remaining for many teams, Tuesday is a special day in the league for one specific reason.

It’s the annual celebration of Roberto Clemente Day, which honors the late Roberto Clemente, who tragically died in a plane crash on Dec. 31, 1972, while attempting to deliver relief supplies to earthquake victims in Nicaragua.

How Does the League Honor Clemente?

If you’re tuned into any of the action on Tuesday across the league, you may notice all the players and coaches wearing a No. 21 patch on their jerseys, while several players are actually representing No. 21 on the back of their jerseys, which is the number Clemente wore throughout his career.

Each club’s respective nominee for the Roberto Clemente Award wears the No. 21 jersey, as do all past winners. The entire Pittsburgh Pirates team also wears No. 21, as that’s where Clemente spent his entire 18-year playing career and cemented his legacy as an MLB Hall of Famer, 15-time All-Star, and two-time World Series champion.

MLB’s Statement on Clemente

Leading up to all the league-wide action, MLB shared a personal statement on Clemente’s long-lasting legacy, citing both his impact on and off the field.

“Roberto Clemente’s baseball fame transcended the sport and gave him a platform to give back. On the field, he was one of the game’s all-time greats, amassing 3,000 hits and winning two World Series championships over 18 seasons with the Pittsburgh Pirates,” the MLB shared on X.

“Off the field, Clemente lived with a philanthropic and charitable spirit. He saw his fame and fortune as a gift that could help provide for those less fortunate.

“For both his great skill as a player and his character away from the field, Clemente remains a revered figure in Pittsburgh, in Puerto Rico, and throughout all of Latin America.

“Every September 15, we celebrate #ClementeDay to honor Roberto’s legacy of charity and kindness.”

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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Why Are MLB Players Wearing No. 21 Jerseys on Tuesday?

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