Why MLB Helmets Have ‘Strauss’ Logo in Playoffs For All Teams

The Major League Baseball playoffs are the most exciting time of the year for baseball fans.

The drama is ramped up, and all it takes is one magical swing, or pitch, or catch to create a long-lasting hero for a given team.

With the MLB playoffs, though, comes another fascinating aspect: Every batting helmet shares the same logo.

And really, it’s both a word and a logo.

If you’ve been watching the playoffs, you’ve seen it: All the helmets have ‘Strauss’ on them.

It’s fair if you haven’t heard of the company. That’s how you got to this story.

Strauss won’t be going anywhere all postseason. All 12 playoff teams will be wearing it on their helmets — the New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox, Tampa Bay Rays, Cleveland Guardians, Houston Astros, Chicago White Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers, Milwaukee Brewers, Atlanta Braves, Philadelphia Phillies, San Diego Padres and Chicago Cubs.

With that in mind, we’ve got the details you need to know.

Why is ‘Strauss’ on MLB helmets?

Strauss is a German workwear brand that has an advertising agreement with Major League Baseball.

This is the third postseason that the ads have appeared on helmets during the playoffs.

MLB and the company Strauss agreed to a deal before the 2024 playoffs got underway. They ran the deal back in 2025, and evidently the contract hasn’t gone anywhere.

Every postseason, Google searches for ‘Strauss’ skyrocket. Everyone wants to know what it is.

Even if that doesn’t lead to a ton of sales, it increases awareness in a major way.

MLB teams already have advertisements on their sleeves. This is a logical next step.

Maybe the curious aspect of this is that it’s an MLB-wide deal. Rather than letting each team sell the advertising rights to their helmets, the league has chosen this one overarching deal that applies to all its clubs.

There isn’t info out there on what the advertising cost was, but it must’ve been hefty to make this worthwhile. The contract is believed to be through the 2027 season.

What is Strauss?

Strauss is a European workwear brand based out of Germany. The products first became available in the U.S. in 2023.

The company is named after the CEO, Henning Strauss.

They also manufacture things like safety footwear and personal protective equipment for the workplace.

It is also interesting to speculate about what could be coming next. If MLB is willing to advertise Strauss on all the batting helmets, what will come next? Would they put large company advertisements on the baseball hats themselves that are worn in the field? That would be the follow-up next step if they continue with this trend.