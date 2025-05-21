MLB Writer Accuses Several Teams of Faking To Rebuild

Once upon a time, “rebuild” was a promise. Strip it down, build from within, take some lumps, and if all goes well, you emerge with a contender. But increasingly in MLB, that process seems more like a stalling tactic than a genuine effort to compete. According to new reporting from The Athletic‘s Andy McCullough, teams like the A’s, Rockies, and White Sox aren’t just struggling—they’re making a mockery of the very concept of rebuilding. And the most frustrating part? There’s no real pressure to change.

The Athletics are a prime example. After slashing payrolls, alienating fans, and abandoning their home city, they finally spent a little money this winter. And yet, it doesn’t seem like an earnest attempt to win—more like a PR patch job on a franchise that’s spent years plumbing the basement. This patchwork isn’t a rebuild. It’s a holding pattern. And it’s not just A’s.

The Rebuild Illusion Isn’t Fooling Fans Anymore

The data doesn’t lie. While a handful of teams (Kansas City, for example) used free agency to spark a turnaround, others are just using the term “rebuild” as a euphemism for “we’re not spending.” The White Sox, who lost 121 games in 2024, still wander in the wilderness. The Rockies are on pace to be worse than the 1962 Mets. These are not teams on a path. They’re cautionary tales.

And it’s starting to show in the stands. PNC Park, one of baseball’s gems, is half-empty most nights. Miami and Tampa Bay can’t draw despite competitive spurts. Fans can smell indifference from ownership. As McCullough said, “The depths of the basement have never been lower.”

MLB’s Competitive Balance Crisis Is Coming to a Head

This issue is bigger than just a few bad teams. It’s a systemic problem that will come to a head soon. The current collective bargaining agreement expires after the 2026 season, and there’s already talk of a potential labor stoppage. The players won’t accept a salary cap—they’ve made that clear for years. But what they might push for is a salary floor.

Imagine that: forcing every team to try. It shouldn’t be revolutionary. But right now, there’s no requirement for a team to spend even a modest amount of its revenue on players. Luxury tax money is supposed to help small-market teams compete, but instead, it’s often pocketed. The Pirates, long suspected of banking revenue-sharing checks rather than investing in talent, are reportedly one of MLB’s most profitable franchises. That should enrage any fan who pays $15 for a beer.

Time for a New Definition of Trying

This isn’t just about money—it’s about honesty. Some teams are clear about what they are. The Rays operate on a budget, but they innovate. The Orioles looked like they had a plan—until they fired their manager during a slump and revealed just how thin the foundation really was. But too many clubs are pretending to be something they’re not. “Rebuild“ is supposed to be a strategy, not a slogan.

The league’s top spenders dominate the postseason picture year after year. That doesn’t mean you need to spend like Steve Cohen to compete, but what exactly are you doing if your team is bottom-five in payroll and not developing talent?

Fans are starting to ask that question more loudly, and soon, the players will, too. If a lockout comes in 2026, it won’t just be about rich vs. richer. It’ll be about accountability, from the top down.