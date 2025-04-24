Bears Draft Preview: Who Will They Take at No. 10?

The Chicago Bears have a major decision to make on Thursday with the 10th pick of the 2025 NFL draft. After selecting Caleb Williams with the first overall pick in 2024, Chicago finished the season 5-12.

Many experts expect the Bears to bolster their offense to provide Williams with help in his sophomore season as head coach Ben Johnson takes the helm for his first season.

General Manager Ryan Poles had a bold prediction for this year’s draft, telling reporters at a press conference on April 22, “I feel really confident where we’re at. I think this one’s going to be a little wild. But we’re going to be prepared for all the different scenarios that pop up.”

Poles added about the 2025 draft class, “I think it’s deeper in certain areas than others. Usually, the cut off is a little bit quicker, I think once you kind of get into two, three, and this one’s going to be a little bit different, so I think there’s going to be a lot more movement than there has been in the past.”

He continued, “There’s a lot of phone calls going on right now, so it’s hard to tell today. But, I think as we get closer, it’ll start to show itself with two days to go, how large is the pool of players you’re looking at right now.”

Here are four players the Bears could take with the No. 10 pick, based on recent mock drafts:

1. TE Tyler Warren, Penn State

Tyler Warren is a popular pick for the Bears, with several experts projecting Chicago will take the Penn State tight end with the 10th overall selection of the draft. Those experts include Brendan Donahue of Sharp Football Analysis, NFL.com’s Daniel Jeremiah, Walter Football’s Charlie Campbell, The Athletic’s Dane Brugler and ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr.

Jeremiah wrote in his April 23 mock draft, “With the top offensive linemen and Jeanty off the board, Warren becomes a very attractive piece for Ben Johnson’s offense. The Bears will be living in 12 personnel with Warren, Cole Kmet, DJ Moore and Rome Odunze on the field. That’s a group to be excited about.”

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler added on April 23, “This is a pairing that grew on me the more and more I considered it. Ben Johnson runs a decent amount of ’12’ personnel, which would get both Warren and Cole Kmet on the field (Kmet also has no guaranteed money left on his deal after this season). Warren can be for Chicago what Sam LaPorta was to Detroit the last two seasons.”

2. RB Ashton Jeanty, Boise State

The Bears might not have the chance to take Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty, as many experts are projecting the Jacksonville Jaguars or Las Vegas Raiders will snag him first. But NBC Sports’ Connor Rogers has Chicago taking Jeanty with the 10th pick.

Rogers wrote, “Jeanty is simply one of the best players in this draft and a one man game wrecker for any offense. This allows Ben Johnson to develop a strong run game in Chicago, making life easier for quarterback Caleb Williams.”

Donahue wrote in his mock draft, “It seems clear that Ashton Jeanty is at the top of the Bears’ wish list, but unless they are willing to trade up, it doesn’t seem likely that he will fall to them at 10.”

3. DL Mason Graham, Michigan

The Ringer’s Todd McShay is among experts who think the Bears will turn to their defense and not a tight end or running back with the No. 10 pick. He is projecting Chicago will take Michigan defensive lineman Mason Graham.

“For a minute, it looked like Jeanty would fall into the Bears’ lap. But unless they trade up to get him, they’ll need to go in a different direction. I love the concept of pairing a young pass-catching weapon with tight end Cole Kmet, especially since Chicago would have its choice between Warren and Colston Loveland in this scenario. But I’m hearing it would come down to Graham or Shemar Stewart here,” McShay wrote on April 23.

According to McShay, the Bears like Graham’s fit in new defensive coordinator Dennis Allen’s scheme.

4. OT Kelvin Banks Jr., Texas

The Bears could also turn to an offensive lineman to help protect Williams, instead of providing him with additional weapons, according to NFL.com’s Bucky Brooks. He has Chicago picking Texas offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr.

Brooks wrote, “New head coach Ben Johnson’s experience with a dominant line while running the offense for division-rival Detroit could prompt him to add more resources to the Bears’ front, even after it was fortified in free agency. Banks is a natural left tackle with the athleticism and shadowboxing skills to protect Caleb Williams’ blind side.”