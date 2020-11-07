Myles Turner Posts Workout Videos With Celtics Players [VIDEO]

It’s not unusual to see NBA players from opposing teams get together for offseason workouts but when your name is Myles Turner and you post videos with members of the Boston Celtics; it’s undoubtedly going to cause a stir.

That’s precisely what happened Friday. Turner, who posted a video of himself working out with Celtics centers Grant Williams, Tacko Fall, shared it on his Instagram story and tagged the two former rookies.

Will Myles Turner’s Video Ignite Trade Talks Between Boston & Indiana?

After the Celtics were eliminated by the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals, a report from The Athletic’s Jared Weiss almost immediately indicated the Indiana Pacers as a potential trading partner for Boston in light of Victor Oladipo wanting out of Indy. However, what made things interesting for the Celtics was that the report also suggested that Turner, the Pacers’ big man, wanted to follow in his point guard’s footsteps.

Then came a recent report that the Pacers are interested in signing Hayward. However, Indiana doesn’t have enough cap space to offer the Indianapolis native a new deal in free agency but if the Celtics were to maneuver a sign-and-trade, a swap involving Turner and Oladipo would work.

Hayward is going to want to secure his future dollars, therefore, it would have to be a multiyear deal and considering how strapped for cash, the Pacers are, currently; how much are they willing to spend? It’s difficult to say but as Gordon tests the free agency waters, the Celtics and Pacers will soon find out in the next few weeks.

Is Myles Turner On His Way Out Of Indy?

As far as speculation goes, Turner’s social media post doesn’t exactly change the likelihood that the Celtics and Pacers will pull the trigger on a deal. I think the bubble in Orlando created unexpected connections between particular players.

With so much downtime throughout the first couple of weeks of the league’s restart and no family or friends on campus, there must have been plenty of bonding and number exchanging going on between players. My guess is there’s a good chance the next NBA superteam, verbally, at least, probably made an agreement in Orlando to unite in the next few years, or so, we just don’t know about yet.

As for these three? Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge must like what he sees. If not for the simple fact that sophomores Williams and Fall are spending their offseason working out with a five-year veteran center, he should take note of Turner taking the youngins under his wing.

Turner, Williams, and Fall working out isn’t going to push either side into swaying the other to make a deal at the start of free agency but it is certainly still a viable option for both teams and one that’s going to remain on the back of everyone’s mind until Hayward makes his decision.

