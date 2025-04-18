NASCAR Truck Series Power Rankings: Chandler Smith rises after Bristol win

Chandler Smith earned his first win of the 2025 Craftsman Truck Series season on April 11 at Bristol Motor Speedway, holding off Kyle Larson and Corey Heim to score the victory. Here’s where the Truck Series field stacks up six races into the 2025 season.

1. Corey Heim (Previously: 1)

Heim earned his fourth top-five finish of the season at Bristol with a third-place effort. The No. 11 team is still the fastest team in the garage on a consistent basis, and Heim is undoubtedly one of the favorites going into Friday’s race at Rockingham.

2. Chandler Smith (Previously: 2)

Smith’s first win of the year proves that the No. 38 team is a legitimate championship contender. Smith is the only driver so far this year to finish top-10 in all six races, a streak he hopes will continues into Friday’s race at Rockingham.

3. Tyler Ankrum (Previously: 5)

Ankrum’s fourth top-five finish in the season’s first six races is enough to lift him into the top three. The No. 18 team looks like a potential championship contender this season, and if Ankrum keeps finding himself inside the top-five, the second win of his Truck Series career is bound to come soon.

4. Jake Garcia (Previously: 6)

Garcia has quietly collected four top-10 finishes in the first six races of 2025 and currently holds the final spot in the Truck Series playoffs. It’s early, but his second season with ThorSport appears to be much more promising than his first.

5. Ty Majeski (Previously: 3)

A crash with Frankie Muniz took Majeski out of contention early at Bristol, but the defending series champion is still third and points and has plenty of reasons for optimism. Look for the No. 98 truck to be in contention at Rockingham on Friday.

6. Layne Riggs (Previously: 8)

Riggs earned his third top-10 of 2025 with a sixth-place finish at Bristol, and the short track ace should be a major threat to win at Rockingham. The No. 34 team is starting to hit its stride – at least from a speed perspective.

7. Ben Rhodes (Previously: 9)

Rhodes finished fifth at Bristol for his second top-five effort of 2025. That’s an encouraging sign for a No. 99 team looking to get back on track after an uncharacteristically average 2024 season.

8. Kaden Honeycutt (Previously: Not Ranked)

Honeycutt’s eighth-place finish at Bristol was his third top-10 of 2025. Going into Friday’s race at Rockingham, he sits 11th in the standings, right on the brink of a playoff berth. Like Riggs, Honeycutt is an expert short track racer, and Rockingham should suit his strengths. Look for the No. 45 to be a major player on Friday evening.

9. Stewart Friesen (Previously: 7)

Friesen finished 27th at Bristol, but the No. 52 team is still in a much better overall spot than they were in at any point in 2024. With most drivers in the series having few notes to go off of for Rockingham, a driver like Friesen could be in position to steal a win.

10. Rajah Caruth (Previously: Not Ranked)

An abysmal start for Caruth and the No. 71 team has given way to three top-10 finishes over the last four races. Caruth led 85 laps and finished ninth at Bristol, a performance that saw him rise to 14th in the Truck Series standings.