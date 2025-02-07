2025 Daytona 500 – Top Underdogs!

With the advent of pack racing at superspeedways such as Daytona and Talladega, underdogs have been able to make their mark in NASCAR history. The great equalizer of the draft lends itself to unexpected winners and Cinderella moments. Ahead of the 67th Daytona 500 on Feb. 16, here are four underdogs to keep an eye on in the ‘Great American Race.’

Erik Jones, No. 43 Toyota Camry, LEGACY Motor Club

In his ninth Daytona 500 start, Jones will attempt to add to the No. 43’s illustrious history at the World Center of Racing. Jones has won at Daytona before, earning his first Cup Series win at the track in July of 2018. Jones’ best Daytona 500 finish was a third-place effort in 2019, and he finished eighth in the 500 a year ago. Jones has always been a sneaky-good superspeedway racer, but this has been especially true in the Next-Gen era. Don’t be surprised if the No. 43 is at the front of the field late in the going.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Chevrolet, HYAK Motorsports

It may not be completely fair to call Stenhouse Jr. – the 2023 Daytona 500 champion who also won at Daytona in July of 2017 – an underdog, but we’ll do it anyways. Stenhouse won the most recent Cup Series superspeedway race at Talladega in October of 2024, and all four of his Cup Series wins have come at superspeedways. As much criticism as he gets for occasionally being over-aggressive, he’s always a safe bet to lead laps and make a late push. Expect Stenhouse to be in the mix for a second Daytona 500 crown.

Michael McDowell, No. 71 Chevrolet, Spire Motorsports

McDowell won his first Cup Series race in the 2021 Daytona 500 with Front Row Motorsports, but things look a little different for the two-time Cup Series winner this time around. McDowell will pilot the No. 71 Chevy for Spire Motorsports – who won the 2019 Firecracker 400 with Justin Haley behind the wheel of the flagship No. 77 – in search of his second Daytona 500 victory. McDowell and crew chief Travis Peterson won the pole for the 500 a year ago, and look to make their debut with Spire a memorable one.

Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Ford Mustang Dark Horse, Front Row Motorsports

McDowell’s former ride will be inhabited by fourth-year driver Todd Gilliland in 2025. The up-and-coming driver is the unofficial leader at Front Row, which expanded to three Cup Series entries this season. Like McDowell – who won five poles at superspeedway races in 2024 – Gilliland found success in qualifying at drafting tracks a year ago, including a second-place start at Daytona in August. The 24-year-old led a total of 81 laps on drafting tracks a season ago, including 21 at Daytona and 16 in the Daytona 500. If Front Row brings similar speed to the Florida high banks, Gilliland could be in contention late if he can avoid the carnage.

Honorable Mentions:

Jimmie Johnson, No. 84 Toyota Camry, LEGACY Motor Club – Two-time Daytona 500 winner (2006, 2013)

Justin Haley, No. 7 Chevrolet, Spire Motorsports – 2019 July Daytona winner, led 21 laps in 2024 Coke Zero Sugar 400

Corey LaJoie, No. 01 Ford Mustang Dark Horse, Rick Ware Racing – Three top-10 finishes in Daytona 500 (2020: eighth 2021: ninth 2024: fourth)