2025 NASCAR Truck Series POWER Rankings After Martinsville

Daniel Hemric won the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race at Martinsville Speedway on Mar. 28, earning the first win of his NASCAR Truck Series career. With five races in the books so far this season, here’s where the Truck Series field stacks up in our power rankings.

1. Corey Heim, No. 11 Toyota, TRICON Garage

For the second straight week, a top-10 finish was immeasurably disappointing for Heim. Heim led 149 of 200 laps at Martinsville, but contact with Kaden Honeycutt cut his left-rear tire and sent him spinning on Lap 167. Still, Heim battled back to finish sixth, and he’s clearly been the fastest overall driver in the series this season. He currently holds the points lead by 20 points over Ty Majeski.

2. Chandler Smith, No. 38 Ford, Front Row Motorsports

Smith is the only driver to finish inside the top-10 in all five races this season after a fourth-place effort at Martinsville. While he is yet to visit victory lane, that’s an outcome that will almost assuredly come so long as he continues to put himself in position. Look for Smith to be in contention for the win at Bristol, where he won in September of 2021 in a must-win playoff race.

3. Daniel Hemric, No. 19 Chevrolet, McAnally-Hilgemann Racing

For the first time since he won the race and the 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series championship at Phoenix in November of 2021, Hemric celebrated a NASCAR victory. In just his fifth race with a No. 19 team that was flipped upside down over the offseason, Hemric found a way to get to victory lane, establishing himself as a title threat.

4. Ty Majeski, No. 98 Ford, ThorSport Racing

Majeski finished third in both Stage 1 and Stage 2, but the defending Truck Series champion and short-track ace spun both himself and Honeycutt on Lap 187, taking both drivers out of contention for the win. A 13th-place finish was small consolation for Majeski, who could’ve locked himself into the playoffs and earned a grandfather clock if not for making that crucial mistake.

5. Tyler Ankrum, No. 18 Chevrolet, McAnally-Hilgemann Racing

Like his teammate in Hemric, Ankrum watched as his competitors slowly dropped out of contention. While he was unable to fend off Hemric and earn his first win since 2019, his runner-up finish gives him three top-five finishes in the season’s first five races.

6. Jake Garcia, No. 13 Ford, ThorSport Racing

After a disappointing 2024 campaign in which Garcia finished 17th in points, the Monroe, Ga., native has flipped the script this season. Garcia finished third at Martinsville to notch his third top-10 of the season and currently sits ninth in points. His early consistency and speed are great signs for a No. 13 team that was devoid of either a season ago.

7. Stewart Friesen, No. 52 Toyota, Halmar Friesen Racing

Friesen kept his head down en route to a ninth-place finish at Martinsville, which marks his third top-10 in the first five races of 2025. For a driver who hasn’t made the playoffs since 2022, his current fifth-place standing in the points is a solid mark as Friesen attempts to assert himself as a postseason threat.

8. Layne Riggs, No. 34 Ford, Front Row Motorsports

Riggs finished 11th at Martinsville—a relatively disappointing mark for the short track ace. His top-five finishes at Las Vegas and Homestead kept him eighth in points, however, and his “slow” start to 2025 has been exponentially better than the start of his rookie season in 2024. Riggs is the defending winner at Bristol, having won when the Truck Series last raced at the half-mile oval in September of 2024.

9. Ben Rhodes, No. 99 Ford, ThorSport Racing

Rhodes crawled into contention late at Martinsville and ended up with a solid fifth-place finish. The two-time Truck Series champion is 10th in points after five races, and seems to be in a similar position to where he was in 2024 – mostly average with a few great finishes sprinkled in.

10. Grant Enfinger, No. 9 Chevrolet, CR7 Motorsports

A 29th-place finish at Martinsville knocked Enfinger from fourth to seventh in the standings, but he’s still off to a solid start to his 2025 season. Enfinger is looking for a third consecutive trip to the Championship 4 in 2025, and a win at Bristol on April 11 would go a long way towards a playoff run.

The sixth race of the 2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series schedule will take place at Bristol Motor Speedway on April 11. The Weather Guard Truck Race will go green shortly after 7:30 p.m. ET on April 11, with coverage on FS1, NRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.