NASCAR Unveils Major Change to 2026 Cup Series Championship at Homestead

When NASCAR crowns its 2026 Cup Series champion at Homestead-Miami Speedway next month, the celebration in Victory Lane will have a noticeably different look.

NASCAR and Homestead-Miami Speedway announced Wednesday, Oct. 14, that internationally renowned artist Romero Britto has been tapped to create a one-of-a-kind trophy for the championship celebration.

The Brazilian-born, Miami-based artist, known for his bold colors and distinctive pop-art style, will also serve as honorary creative director for the championship race.

And his involvement won’t stop with the trophy.

NASCAR Reveals New Plans for Homestead Championship Weekend

Britto’s specially designed trophy will be hoisted in Victory Lane following the NASCAR Cup Series championship race on Sunday, Nov. 8.

It’s part of a larger collaboration intended to bring a distinctly South Florida feel to NASCAR’s biggest weekend.

Britto will also create a custom mural atop the speedway’s tower, while fans will have an opportunity to purchase merchandise featuring his artwork. The collection will include apparel, headwear and other items.

The artist is also expected to participate in prerace festivities alongside NASCAR officials and other dignitaries.

“I am so excited to partner with NASCAR for this special collaboration,” Britto said in the announcement. “I have always loved the incredible energy and excitement of watching the cars race by, the speed, the movement, the passion.”

For NASCAR, the partnership is an opportunity to give its championship weekend a visual identity that reflects its South Florida setting.

Homestead-Miami Speedway President Guillermo Santa Cruz described the collaboration as a natural fit, pointing to Britto’s longstanding ties to the region and his international following.

NASCAR Championship Returns to Homestead-Miami Speedway

The announcement comes as Homestead prepares to host NASCAR’s championship weekend from Nov. 6-8, bringing all three national series together to crown their 2026 champions.

The Craftsman Truck Series championship race is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 6, at 7:30 p.m. ET, followed by the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series finale on Saturday, Nov. 7, at 5 p.m. ET.

The Cup Series will close out the weekend Sunday, Nov. 8, at 3 p.m. ET.

Homestead has hosted some of NASCAR’s most memorable championship moments over the years, and the return of the season finale gives the 1.5-mile oval another opportunity to take center stage.

This time, though, the winner’s celebration will feature something fans haven’t seen before: a championship trophy designed by one of Miami’s most recognizable artists.

NASCAR has not indicated that Britto’s creation will replace its traditional season championship trophy. The announcement specifically describes the artwork as a special trophy for the Victory Lane celebration.