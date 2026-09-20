Who’s Atop the NASCAR Chase Standings After Bristol? Major Shakeup at the Top

Bristol Motor Speedway didn’t just deliver another chaotic night under the lights. It changed the complexion of the NASCAR Chase standings.

With 29 races now complete, there is a new driver sitting atop the Cup Series points table. And the margin separating first and second could hardly be smaller.

Kyle Larson emerged from Bristol with 2,206 points, moving up one position and taking over the championship lead from Denny Hamlin.

His advantage? One point.

Hamlin slipped from first to second with 2,205 points, setting up an extraordinarily tight fight at the top as NASCAR moves deeper into the Chase.

But Larson and Hamlin weren’t the only drivers whose positions changed at Bristol.

Joey Logano Makes Huge Jump in NASCAR Chase Standings

Joey Logano was one of the biggest winners in the standings coming out of Bristol.

The three-time Cup Series champion climbed four positions to third with 2,190 points, leaving him only 16 points behind Larson. Christopher Bell dropped one spot to fourth with 2,189, meaning just 17 points separate the top four drivers.

Ty Gibbs also moved forward, climbing one position to fifth with 2,164 points.

Ryan Blaney went the other direction following his turbulent night at Bristol. Blaney dropped two spots to sixth and now sits 52 points behind Larson with 2,154.

Tyler Reddick also fell two positions to seventh, while Carson Hocevar gained one spot and moved into eighth.

Chase Briscoe dropped to ninth, with Bubba Wallace holding steady in 10th.

Full NASCAR Chase Standings After Bristol

Here is the top 16 following the Sept. 19 race at Bristol Motor Speedway:

Rank Driver Points Behind 1 Kyle Larson 2,206 — 2 Denny Hamlin 2,205 -1 3 Joey Logano 2,190 -16 4 Christopher Bell 2,189 -17 5 Ty Gibbs 2,164 -42 6 Ryan Blaney 2,154 -52 7 Tyler Reddick 2,145 -61 8 Carson Hocevar 2,121 -85 9 Chase Briscoe 2,119 -87 10 Bubba Wallace 2,114 -92 11 Austin Cindric 2,090 -116 12 Chase Elliott 2,089 -117 13 William Byron 2,085 -121 14 Ryan Preece 2,082 -124 15 Chris Buescher 2,082 -124 16 Daniel Suarez 2,072 -134

The most striking number remains at the very top.

After 29 races, Larson and Hamlin are separated by a single point, while Logano’s four-position surge suddenly has him firmly in the picture as well.

Bristol didn’t settle the championship race.

It compressed it.

With Larson now holding the top spot, Hamlin directly behind him and the first four separated by only 17 points, the NASCAR Chase leaves Bristol with considerably less breathing room at the front than it had entering the weekend.