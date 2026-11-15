Every NASCAR Cup Series Race Winner in 2026: Complete Results From Daytona to Homestead

The 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season is officially in the books, and 36 points-paying races produced everything from first-time winners to a familiar face lifting the championship trophy.

Tyler Reddick opened the year with three consecutive victories, beginning with the Daytona 500. Denny Hamlin put together another four-win season, while Ryan Blaney closed the year by winning the championship race at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

But the final checkered flag and the championship trophy went to different drivers.

Kyle Larson secured his third Cup Series championship, and his second straight, despite Blaney winning the season finale.

With the offseason underway, here’s a complete look at every NASCAR Cup Series race winner from 2026, beginning with Daytona and ending at Homestead.

Every 2026 NASCAR Cup Series Race Winner

The following list includes all 36 points-paying Cup Series races, in chronological order.

Feb. 15: Daytona 500, Daytona International Speedway — Tyler Reddick Feb. 22: Autotrader 400, EchoPark Speedway — Tyler Reddick March 1: DuraMAX Texas Grand Prix, Circuit of The Americas — Tyler Reddick March 8: Straight Talk Wireless 500, Phoenix Raceway — Ryan Blaney March 15: Pennzoil 400, Las Vegas Motor Speedway — Denny Hamlin March 22: Goodyear 400, Darlington Raceway — Tyler Reddick March 29: Cook Out 400, Martinsville Speedway — Chase Elliott April 12: Food City 500, Bristol Motor Speedway — Ty Gibbs April 19: AdventHealth 400, Kansas Speedway — Tyler Reddick April 26: Jack Link’s 500, Talladega Superspeedway — Carson Hocevar May 3: Würth 400, Texas Motor Speedway — Chase Elliott May 10: Go Bowling at The Glen, Watkins Glen International — Shane van Gisbergen May 24: Coca-Cola 600, Charlotte Motor Speedway — Daniel Suarez May 31: Cracker Barrel 400, Nashville Superspeedway — Denny Hamlin June 7: FireKeepers Casino 400, Michigan International Speedway — Denny Hamlin June 14: The Great American Getaway 400, Pocono Raceway — Denny Hamlin June 21: Anduril 250, Naval Base Coronado — Corey Heim June 28: Toyota/Save Mart 350, Sonoma Raceway — Shane van Gisbergen July 5: eero 400, Chicagoland Speedway — Chase Briscoe July 12: Quaker State 400, EchoPark Speedway — Ryan Blaney July 19: Window World 450, North Wilkesboro Speedway — Joey Logano July 26: Brickyard 400, Indianapolis Motor Speedway — Corey Heim Aug. 9: Iowa Corn 350, Iowa Speedway — Ty Gibbs Aug. 15: Cook Out 400, Richmond Raceway — Joey Logano Aug. 23: Dollar Tree 301, New Hampshire Motor Speedway — Ryan Blaney Aug. 29: Coke Zero Sugar 400, Daytona International Speedway — Ryan Preece Sept. 6: Cook Out Southern 500, Darlington Raceway — Christopher Bell Sept. 13: Enjoy Illinois 300, World Wide Technology Raceway — Kyle Larson Sept. 19: Bass Pro Shops Night Race, Bristol Motor Speedway — Joey Logano Sept. 27: Hollywood Casino 400, Kansas Speedway — Kyle Larson Oct. 4: South Point 400, Las Vegas Motor Speedway — Chase Briscoe Oct. 11: Bank of America 400, Charlotte Motor Speedway — Chase Briscoe Oct. 18: Freeway Insurance 500, Phoenix Raceway — Tyler Reddick Oct. 25: YellaWood 500, Talladega Superspeedway — Kyle Larson Nov. 1: Xfinity 500, Martinsville Speedway — William Byron Nov. 8: NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race, Homestead-Miami Speedway — Ryan Blaney

Note: The preseason Clash, Daytona Duel qualifying races and NASCAR All-Star Race are excluded because they do not count toward the 36-race points-paying season.

Which NASCAR Driver Won the Most Races in 2026?

Reddick finished the season with the most Cup Series victories, winning six times for 23XI Racing.

Here’s how the season’s multiple-race winners stacked up:

Tyler Reddick: 6 wins

Denny Hamlin: 4 wins

Ryan Blaney: 4 wins

Kyle Larson: 3 wins

Chase Briscoe: 3 wins

Joey Logano: 3 wins

Chase Elliott: 2 wins

Ty Gibbs: 2 wins

Shane van Gisbergen: 2 wins

Corey Heim: 2 wins

Carson Hocevar, Daniel Suarez, Ryan Preece, Christopher Bell and William Byron each recorded one victory.

In total, 15 different drivers visited Victory Lane during the 2026 points-paying season.

Larson, meanwhile, finished the year with the prize everyone was chasing: the Bill France Cup.

The Hendrick Motorsports driver secured his third championship at Homestead, adding to his titles from 2021 and 2025 and becoming NASCAR’s first back-to-back Cup Series champion since Jimmie Johnson in 2010.