Just over a week into the NASCAR offseason, some of the biggest changes ahead of the 2027 Cup Series campaign are taking place on top of the pit box.

Hendrick Motorsports is splitting up a two-time Daytona 500-winning pairing. Trackhouse Racing is making a change to one of its most successful teams. And several other organizations are reshuffling personnel in hopes of finding more speed and consistency next season.

Eight Cup Series teams already have new crew chief assignments for 2027, including some involving drivers who have regularly competed for race wins and championships.

And with several positions still unfilled, the offseason shake-up is far from over.

Here’s a closer look at the moves confirmed so far.

Hendrick Motorsports Splits Up One of NASCAR’s Most Successful Pairings

Perhaps the most significant crew chief change of the offseason involves William Byron and Rudy Fugle.

Hendrick Motorsports announced on Nov. 16 that Fugle will move from Byron’s No. 24 Chevrolet to Alex Bowman’s No. 48 team in 2027.

Byron and Fugle spent six seasons together at the Cup Series level, collecting 16 victories, including back-to-back Daytona 500 wins in 2024 and 2025.

Adam Wall will take over as Byron’s crew chief, earning a promotion from Hendrick’s NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series program, where he won four races with Corey Day.

Meanwhile, reigning Cup Series champion Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott will retain their respective crew chiefs, Cliff Daniels and Alan Gustafson.

Another notable change involves Shane van Gisbergen, who will enter the 2027 season without the crew chief who helped guide him to seven Cup Series victories.

Stephen Doran is leaving Trackhouse Racing to work with Michael McDowell at Spire Motorsports. Blake Harris, Bowman’s former crew chief at Hendrick, will take over van Gisbergen’s No. 97 team.

Every Confirmed NASCAR Cup Series Crew Chief Move for 2027

As of Nov. 17, eight Cup Series entries have confirmed crew chief assignments involving personnel changes, new teams or car number changes.

Ryan Preece, No. 6, RFK Racing: Derrick Finley

Ty Dillon, No. 10, Kaulig Racing: Aaron Kramer

William Byron, No. 24, Hendrick Motorsports: Adam Wall

Josh Berry, No. 42, Legacy Motor Club: Chais Eliason

Alex Bowman, No. 48, Hendrick Motorsports: Rudy Fugle

Michael McDowell, No. 71, Spire Motorsports: Stephen Doran

Riley Herbst, No. 84, Legacy Motor Club: Jeremy Bullins

Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97, Trackhouse Racing: Blake Harris

Not every move represents a new driver-crew chief partnership.

Preece and Finley will continue working together at RFK Racing as their existing No. 60 team transitions to the No. 6.

Likewise, Eliason took over as Berry’s crew chief late in the 2026 season following the departure of Travis Mack.

Legacy Motor Club is also expanding its operation, adding a full-time No. 84 entry for Herbst with veteran crew chief Bullins calling the shots.

Several NASCAR Cup Series Teams Still Have Unanswered Questions

The latest round of announcements has left several organizations with vacancies of their own.

Richard Childress Racing has yet to name a replacement for Austin Dillon’s crew chief, Richard Boswell, who is moving into a new role as vice president of competition.

Cole Custer is also awaiting a new crew chief at Haas Factory Team following Kramer’s departure for Kaulig Racing.

Additionally, RFK Racing has yet to finalize its plans for the No. 60 following the decision to move Preece and his crew to the No. 6.

For all the attention NASCAR’s Silly Season traditionally generates around driver movement, some of the most consequential personnel decisions this winter could involve the people calling the races.

Several of the sport’s biggest names will arrive at Daytona with someone different in their ear in February.