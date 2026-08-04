NASCAR Announces Full 2027 Daytona Schedule

NASCAR has officially unveiled its first major piece of the 2027 national schedule, confirming the complete lineup for Daytona Speedweeks and bringing one of the sport’s most recognizable preseason events back to its roots.

The sanctioning body announced on Tuesday that the Wheatley Vodka Clash will return to Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2027, marking the exhibition race’s return to the iconic 2.5-mile superspeedway after spending the past several seasons away from Daytona.

The announcement also included the full schedule for Daytona Speedweeks, culminating with the 69th running of the Daytona 500 on Sunday, Feb. 21, 2027.

NASCAR releases the full 2027 Daytona schedule

The Clash will kick off Speedweeks on Saturday night before a full week of Cup Series, Truck Series, ARCA Menards Series and O’Reilly Auto Parts Series action leads into the Daytona 500.

Here is the complete schedule NASCAR announced:

Saturday, Feb. 13: Wheatley Vodka Clash

Wednesday, Feb. 17: NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500 Qualifying Presented by Busch Light

Thursday, Feb. 18: Duel at Daytona

Friday, Feb. 19: NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race

Saturday, Feb. 20: NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race and ARCA Menards Series race

Sunday, Feb. 21: Daytona 500

NASCAR also confirmed the schedule for the track’s summer race weekend:

Friday, Aug. 27: NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race

Saturday, Aug. 28: Coke Zero Sugar 400

The sanctioning body noted that additional details regarding the 2027 Clash format and eligibility requirements will be announced at a later date.

The Clash returns to Daytona after several seasons away

The Clash’s return to Daytona marks another significant change for NASCAR’s preseason showcase.

Originally introduced in 1979, the exhibition race was held at Daytona International Speedway for decades before moving to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum beginning in 2022. The event then shifted to Bowman Gray Stadium, where the last two editions were held.

The 2026 Clash was won by Ryan Preece after the race was postponed twice because of heavy snowfall before finally being completed three days later.

NASCAR also announced that Wheatley American Vodka will become the event’s title sponsor as part of a new multiyear partnership with NASCAR and Daytona International Speedway.

While Daytona’s dates are now official, NASCAR said the remainder of its 2027 national series schedule will be announced at a later date.