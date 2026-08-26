2027 NASCAR Cup Series Schedule: Full List of Races, Dates and Tracks

NASCAR has officially mapped out the road to its 2027 championship.

The sanctioning body unveiled the complete 2027 NASCAR Cup Series schedule Wednesday, setting the dates and tracks for a season that will feature several notable changes, including the return of Chicagoland Speedway, a new date for the Bristol Night Race and the second running of NASCAR San Diego at Naval Base Coronado.

The season will once again culminate at Homestead-Miami Speedway, which returns as the championship venue after hosting NASCAR Championship Weekend in 2026.

Before the points season begins, however, NASCAR is taking one of its traditional events back home.

The Clash returns to Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, Feb. 13, marking its first appearance at the track since 2020. The exhibition race will be followed by the Daytona 500 on Sunday, Feb. 21, officially launching the 2027 Cup Series points season.

From there, NASCAR’s 2027 calendar stretches from Atlanta and Circuit of the Americas in the opening weeks all the way to Homestead-Miami in November.

Here is the complete Cup Series schedule.

Full 2027 NASCAR Cup Series Schedule

Saturday, Feb. 13: The Clash, Daytona International Speedway

Sunday, Feb. 21: Daytona 500, Daytona International Speedway

Sunday, Feb. 28: EchoPark Speedway (Atlanta)

Sunday, March 7: Circuit of the Americas

Sunday, March 14: Phoenix Raceway

Sunday, March 21: Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Sunday, March 28: OFF WEEK

Sunday, April 4: Darlington Raceway

Sunday, April 11: Bristol Motor Speedway

Sunday, April 18: Martinsville Speedway

Sunday, April 25: Talladega Superspeedway

Sunday, May 2: Texas Motor Speedway

Sunday, May 9: Kansas Speedway

Sunday, May 16: Dover Motor Speedway

Sunday, May 23: NASCAR All-Star Race, North Wilkesboro Speedway

Sunday, May 30: Charlotte Motor Speedway

Sunday, June 6: Nashville Superspeedway

Sunday, June 13: Pocono Raceway

Sunday, June 20: Michigan International Speedway

Sunday, June 27: Chicagoland Speedway

Sunday, July 4: Iowa Speedway

Sunday, July 11: Sonoma Raceway

Sunday, July 18: EchoPark Speedway (Atlanta)

Sunday, July 25: Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Sunday, Aug. 1: NASCAR San Diego, Naval Base Coronado

Sunday, Aug. 8: OFF WEEK

Saturday, Aug. 14: Bristol Motor Speedway

Sunday, Aug. 22: World Wide Technology Raceway

Saturday, Aug. 28: Daytona International Speedway

Sunday, Sept. 5: Darlington Raceway

Saturday, Sept. 11: Richmond Raceway

Sunday, Sept. 19: Watkins Glen International

Sunday, Sept. 26: New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Sunday, Oct. 3: Kansas Speedway

Sunday, Oct. 10: Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Sunday, Oct. 17: Charlotte Motor Speedway

Sunday, Oct. 24: Phoenix Raceway

Sunday, Oct. 31: Talladega Superspeedway

Sunday, Nov. 7: Martinsville Speedway

Sunday, Nov. 14: NASCAR Championship, Homestead-Miami Speedway

Broadcast start times will be announced at a later date.

NASCAR’s 2027 Schedule Brings Several Major Changes

One of the biggest additions is the return of Chicagoland Speedway.

The 1.5-mile track in Joliet, Illinois, will host the Cup Series on Sunday, June 27. NASCAR last competed at Chicagoland in 2019, making its 2027 race the series’ first trip back in eight years.

Dover also returns to a points-paying date on May 16 after serving as the site of the 2026 NASCAR All-Star Race.

Another major shift involves Bristol Motor Speedway.

The Bristol Night Race moves back to its traditional August window, with the Cup Series racing under the lights Saturday, Aug. 14. Bristol’s spring race remains on the schedule for April 11.

Richmond Raceway, Watkins Glen International and New Hampshire Motor Speedway also receive prominent late-season dates.

Richmond will open The Chase under the lights Saturday, Sept. 11. Watkins Glen follows Sept. 19, while New Hampshire is scheduled for Sept. 26.

Darlington, meanwhile, retains its traditional Labor Day weekend date on Sept. 5.

NASCAR San Diego Returns in 2027

The 2027 schedule also confirms the return of NASCAR San Diego at Naval Base Coronado.

Following the inaugural event in 2026, the Cup Series will return to the military base Sunday, Aug. 1.

NASCAR and the Department of War announced a multi-year plan to continue staging events beyond Naval Base Coronado, with the series expected to visit a different U.S. military installation in 2028.

The San Diego race will also serve as the final event of NASCAR’s five-race In-Season Challenge.

That competition begins at Iowa Speedway on July 4 and continues through Sonoma, EchoPark Speedway, Indianapolis and San Diego, with a $1 million prize awaiting the tournament champion.

Homestead-Miami Will Again Decide the NASCAR Championship

For the second consecutive season, NASCAR will crown its Cup Series champion at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

The championship race is scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 14.

Homestead hosted NASCAR’s championship finale every year from 2002 through 2019 before Phoenix Raceway took over beginning in 2020. The championship returned to South Florida in 2026, and NASCAR is keeping the finale there for another season.

Before reaching Homestead, drivers will have to navigate a 10-race Chase beginning at Richmond and continuing through Watkins Glen, New Hampshire, Kansas, Las Vegas, Charlotte, Phoenix, Talladega and Martinsville.

It creates a varied closing stretch featuring short tracks, intermediates, a road course and a superspeedway before the championship is decided at Homestead.

FOX Sports, Prime Video, TNT Sports and USA Sports will share coverage of the 2027 NASCAR Cup Series season. Exact broadcast networks and start times for individual races will be announced later.