8 Things That Make Kyle, Kyle: Samantha’s Touching Post on ‘Kyle Busch Day’

In honor of August 18 (8/18) being celebrated by NASCAR as “Kyle Busch Day,” Samantha Busch posted a heartfelt tribute to her late husband. The widow of the NASCAR champion created an “8 things that make Kyle, Kyle” post, celebrating the things she loved about her husband the most.

Since her husband’s sudden passing on May 21, Samantha has honored Kyle and opened up about the person and father he was on social media. Her post on Tuesday is one that those in the NASCAR community do not want to miss.

Samantha Busch on what made Kyle, Kyle

In a touching Instagram post, Samantha Busch came up with eight things that made her husband great. Her first of eight things was her husband, her best friend, and her person.

“For almost 20 years, it was Sam and Kyle, Kyle and Sam. We grew up together, built a beautiful life together and he became a part of every piece of me,” Samantha said.

Her second thing highlighted Kyle as a father to their two children, 11-year-old Brexton and four-year-old Lennix.

“Of all the titles Kyle ever had being Brexton and Lennix’s dad was the one that meant the most. He poured himself into being their dad, teaching them, playing with them, pushing them and loving them with everything he had.”

The third installment celebrated Kyle’s competitiveness. On and off the racetrack, Samantha knew her husband was a competitor.

“Kyle didn’t know how to do anything halfway. Whether he was racing for a championship or competing over something completely ridiculous at home, he wanted to win. In everything in life he gave it all he had.”

“Unapologetically Kyle” is the fourth thing Samantha believes made her husband who he was. As the NASCAR community saw throughout his illustrious career, Kyle Busch was never afraid to share his opinion.

“Kyle was never afraid to be exactly who he was. Blunt, opinionated, intense, passionate and completely authentic. You never had to wonder what Kyle was thinking,” Samantha said.

Samantha’s final things that made Kyle, Kyle: ‘One of one’

The fifth thing that made Kyle, Kyle in Samantha’s words was being a dreamer and a builder. Whether it was his Craftsman Truck Series team, energy drink brand, or other outside projects, Kyle Busch always had a vision.

“From starting his own race team at such a young age to even building an energy drink brand, Kyle loved creating something from the ground up. He loved the challenge, the hard work and figuring out every little detail it took to turn an idea into something real.”

The sixth installment was “the side of him only I got,” a side of Kyle Busch that only Samantha got to enjoy.

“The world got Rowdy, but I got Kyle. I got his soft side, his affection, his ridiculous humor, his hand reaching for mine and the little ways he made me feel loved every day. Those are the pieces of him I find myself aching for the most now.”

Being a coach, mentor, and a doer is the seventh thing Samantha hopes her husband is remembered for. Whether it was coaching their son or other NASCAR drivers, Kyle Busch was willing to give a helping hand.

“Kyle gave so much of himself to the people he believed in. Whether he was coaching Brexton, mentoring young drivers, sharing what he knew or pushing someone to be better, he was always willing to give his time and knowledge. He brought that same devotion home to us too -always fixing, building, helping and quietly taking care of a million little things. So much of Kyle’s love was in what he did for the people he cared about.”

In a tear-jerking final thing that Samantha said makes Kyle, Kyle, she said he is one of one. As Samantha continues to grieve the tragic loss of her husband, she is grateful that Kyle was one of the greatest gifts life has ever given her.

“The world will never have another Rowdy. And I will never have another him. My best friend, my other half, the daddy to our babies and the person I thought I’d grow old beside. There was only one Kyle and loving him will always be one of the greatest gifts of my life.”