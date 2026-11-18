Winning a NASCAR Cup Series championship doesn’t guarantee a driver will ever win the Daytona 500. Just ask Kyle Larson, Chase Elliott or Brad Keselowski.

Some of the sport’s biggest names have spent years chasing the Harley J. Earl Trophy, while others have captured it before even completing their rookie seasons.

Tyler Reddick became the latest driver to join one of NASCAR’s most exclusive clubs in February 2026, delivering Michael Jordan and 23XI Racing their first Daytona 500 victory.

Following the conclusion of the 2026 NASCAR season, just nine active Cup Series drivers have won the “Great American Race,” including part-time competitor Jimmie Johnson. Only three have won it more than once.

Active NASCAR Drivers With the Most Daytona 500 Wins

Denny Hamlin: 3 Wins (2016, 2019, 2020)

No active NASCAR driver has enjoyed more success in the Daytona 500 than Denny Hamlin.

The Joe Gibbs Racing veteran earned his first victory in 2016, beating Martin Truex Jr. by 0.010 seconds in the closest finish in Daytona 500 history. He later became just the fourth driver to win the race in consecutive years with victories in 2019 and 2020.

William Byron: 2 Wins (2024, 2025)

William Byron accomplished something even Jeff Gordon never did behind the wheel of Hendrick Motorsports’ famed No. 24 Chevrolet: win back-to-back Daytona 500s.

Byron had an opportunity to become the first driver in NASCAR history to win three consecutive Daytona 500s in 2026 but fell short.

Jimmie Johnson: 2 Wins (2006, 2013)

Among his seven Cup Series championships and 83 career victories, Jimmie Johnson has two Daytona 500 wins.

Although his days of competing full time are behind him, the NASCAR Hall of Famer has continued making select Cup Series appearances while pursuing team ownership with Legacy Motor Club. And his final Cup Series start will be the 2027 “Great American Race.”

Six Other Active NASCAR Drivers Have Won the Daytona 500

Tyler Reddick (2026)

Reddick captured his first Daytona 500 victory in 2026, delivering a career-defining win for himself and a milestone victory for 23XI Racing.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (2023)

Stenhouse snapped a lengthy winless streak in 2023, surviving a pair of overtime restarts to capture the biggest victory of his NASCAR career.

Austin Cindric (2022)

Cindric won the Daytona 500 in his first race as a full-time Cup Series driver, delivering Team Penske a victory on team owner Roger Penske’s 85th birthday.

Michael McDowell (2021)

After more than a decade of competing in NASCAR’s premier series, McDowell earned his first career Cup Series victory on the sport’s biggest stage in 2021.

Austin Dillon (2018)

Twenty years after Dale Earnhardt celebrated his long-awaited Daytona 500 victory, Dillon returned Richard Childress Racing’s legendary No. 3 Chevrolet to Victory Lane in NASCAR’s biggest race.

Joey Logano (2015)

Before becoming a three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, Logano captured his first Daytona 500 victory at just 24 years old.

Who Has the Most Daytona 500 Wins in NASCAR History?

Richard Petty remains the undisputed king of the Daytona 500 with seven career victories. Cale Yarborough ranks second all time with four.

Hamlin remains the closest active driver to Petty’s record, while several of NASCAR’s biggest stars will enter the 2027 season still searching for their first Daytona 500 victory.