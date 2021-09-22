Alex Bowman Gives Christian Fuchs Hilarious NASCAR Education

The driver of the No. 48 Ally Racing Chevrolet Camaro could have a future as an educator. Alex Bowman just gave Charlotte FC defender Christian Fuchs a firsthand look into the world of NASCAR, only slightly scaring him in the process.

Ally Racing released a video on Twitter on Wednesday, Sept. 22, kicking off a multi-part series that will feature Bowman and Fuchs as they educate each other about their respective sports. The NASCAR driver will have to showcase his soccer skills in the future, but he took the lead during the first episode. Bowman gave Fuchs a quick ride in the No. 48 Chevrolet and then took him through a blisteringly fast pit stop.

We didn’t hold anything back in welcoming @CharlotteFC to the @Ally family! @Alex_Bowman takes @FuchsOfficial on a ride that he will never forget and earns a reaction that you need to see. pic.twitter.com/YJuRX8V6vM — Ally Racing (@allyracing) September 22, 2021

“Listen, I have no clue about NASCAR,” Fuchs said in the first video. “Can you tell me a little bit more about it?” Bowman responded by rattling off some facts and figures about the Cup Series cars and the horsepower figures that change based on the race location. He also explained how the pit crew can make the biggest difference between winning and losing.

Of course, the most entertaining part of the video was Fuchs getting his first experience inside of a stock car. He tried to climb into the No. 48 headfirst before taking a different approach. Once Bowman fired up the high-powered car, Fuchs jumped and reached for a handhold.

Bowman’s Pit Crew Has Been Exceptional in 2021

The 28-year-old driver from Arizona stressed the importance of a top-tier pit crew during the first video featuring Fuchs, but he was not simply trying to boost his team’s confidence. Bowman continuously gained ground on pit road during the 2021 season.

While the No. 5 team has been the fastest on pit road on average, the No. 48 team has not been far behind. The crew consisting of fueler Jacob Conley, tire carrier Allen Stallings, jackman Dustin Lineback, and tire changers Scott Brzozowski (front) and Devin DelRicco (rear) sits fifth in the Cup Series with an average time of 13.89 seconds.

According to “Speedway Media,” the group posted the fastest single four-tire pit stop at Dover International Speedway (12.18 seconds) on May 16. The No. 48 team then turned in the third-fastest time at Atlanta Motor Speedway (12.25 seconds) on July 11. Bowman won the race at Dover after his pit crew helped him get back onto the track ahead of teammate Kyle Larson during the final stage. He took fourth at Atlanta.

Bowman Will Fight To Stay Alive in the Playoffs at Las Vegas

The driver of the No. 48 Chevrolet is currently in the Cup Series playoffs after securing three wins during the regular season. He reached Victory Lane at Richmond, Dover, and Pocono while turning in a career year. However, he has some work to do during the Round of 12.

Bowman started the Round of 16 cutoff race at Bristol Motor Speedway below the cutline. He started behind other playoff drivers with the goal of winning and avoiding elimination. Bowman didn’t fully achieve this goal, but he turned in a fifth-place finish and locked up the necessary points.

He will now enter the race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway above the cutline, but he will only have a small margin of error. Bowman currently sits two points to the good while former champions such as Joey Logano, Kevin Harvick, and Brad Keselowski all sit below the cutline. The driver of the No. 48 will strive to remain above his peers at a track where he has nine previous starts with two top-10s and one top-five.

