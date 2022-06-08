Alex Bowman Debuts New Scheme During Packed Weekend

The No. 48 Ally Racing Chevrolet Camaro is going to have a different look for the NASCAR trip to Sonoma Raceway. Alex Bowman will take on the California road course while using a Pride Month scheme.

Hendrick Motorsports unveiled the new scheme on June 8. The stock car will still have its white base, but there will be a noticeable change on the sides and the rear. The Ally “A” will have the Pride flag colors on it as a representation of the PrideALLYs logo. The text “Better Together” will take up space on the rear fenders and the bumper area of the No. 48 Chevrolet Camaro.

Better together. 💜 We're proud to be allies to the LGBTQ+ community and excited to join NASCAR in celebrating Pride Month this weekend at @RaceSonoma. #DoItRight pic.twitter.com/FHmA2V9Beg — Ally Racing (@allyracing) June 8, 2022

Bowman will now put this new scheme on display while making his second road course start of the year, and he will try to finish one spot better than he did in the first. Bowman was within reach of the win at Circuit of the Americas on March 27, but Ross Chastain punted AJ Allmendinger into the side of the No. 48 before taking the lead. Bowman was able to recover and finish second.

ALL the latest NASCAR news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on NASCAR newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on NASCAR Newsletter!

Bowman Will Pull Double-Duty at Sonoma

The Cup Series race will cap off the weekend, but Bowman will take part in a different race to reacquaint himself with the road course. He will take over the No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado with HendrickCars.com as his primary partner.

The trip to Sonoma will be Bowman’s second Camping World Truck Series start of the year. He also pulled double-duty during the weekend at Circuit of the Americas, and he contended for the win in the No. 7. However, he finished 25th after sustaining damage in a collision with Stewart Friesen and Kyle Busch.

“I think it’s important to get as many laps as I can in before getting in the No. 48 Ally Chevy on Sunday,” Bowman said in a release from Hendrick Motorsports. “Last time we ran the No. 7 Spire truck, we had a ton of speed and I think it helped me learn the track which helped me be fast in the Cup race. Obviously, it didn’t end the way I wished, but ultimately, the experience can only make me better.”

Bowman Has Limited Starts at Sonoma Raceway

The double-duty weekend at Sonoma Raceway will provide Bowman with the opportunity to gain more experience on the road course. He will make his first-ever Truck Series start at the track, as well as his sixth Cup Series start.

Bowman’s first two starts at Sonoma, which he made with BK Racing and Tommy Baldwin Racing, were not his most successful. He finished 29th and 31st, respectively. However, the situation changed once Bowman joined Hendrick Motorsports. He finished ninth overall in 2018, 14th in 2019, and ninth in 2021.

Bowman hasn’t reached Victory Lane at any of NASCAR’s road courses, but he has put himself in position on multiple occasions. This includes the runner-up at COTA in 2021, a fourth-place finish at the Charlotte Roval in 2018, and a runner-up at the Charlotte Roval in 2019. Bowman has actually posted top-10 finishes in all four races at the Concord road course.

READ NEXT: Kyle Larson Can Join an Elite List at Sonoma