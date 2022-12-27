Alpha Prime Racing Provides Important Schedule Updates

Alpha Prime Racing has provided more updates ahead of the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. The team has set some driver schedules and confirmed more starters.

The news came courtesy of the schedule on the official team website. All of the Xfinity Series races were listed along with drivers that will compete in the majority of them.

Jeffrey Earnhardt will take on the full schedule as the full-time driver while Ryan Ellis will make his season debut at Daytona International Speedway before he takes on a total of 24 races. Both will play key roles for the team as it expands for the 2023 season.

This schedule also revealed that team co-owner Caesar Bacarella will take over the No. 45 Chevrolet Camaro for the season-opening race at Daytona International Speedway. Bacarella will then return to the entry at Talladega Superspeedway in April for his second start of the year. These are his only listed starts at the moment.

The Schedule Provided Many Details About Another Schedule

The schedule confirmed that Bacarella will return to the lineup for the 2023 season. It also provided some important details about Sage Karam‘s part-time schedule.

The team announced on December 2 that Karam would return after he made nine starts in 2022. The press release did not provide any details about the number of races in which Karam will compete, but the schedule answered that question.

According to the information provided, Karam will make his debut during the first race at Atlanta Motor Speedway in March. He will then return the following week at Circuit of the Americas.

Karam’s schedule also includes races in June at Portland International Raceway, Sonoma Raceway, and Nashville Superspeedway. He will continue to be active into July with starts in the Chicago Street Race, at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Pocono Raceway, and Road America.

The Pennsylvania native will round out his expanded schedule with trips to Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Daytona International Speedway, Darlington Raceway, Bristol Motor Speedway, Texas Motor Speedway, the Charlotte Roval, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, and Phoenix Raceway.

Another Driver Does Not Yet Have a Public Schedule

While the schedule provided some important lineup details, it did not answer one question. There was no information provided about the most recent addition to the 2023 lineup.

Alpha Prime Racing announced on December 23 that Stefan Parsons will make more starts for the team after 12 in 2022. He will be back for some select Xfinity Series in either the No. 43 or No. 45 Chevrolet Camaro. Though APR stated in the press release that details about Parson’s schedule and sponsor lineup will come at a later date.

“It’s a huge boost to our program to keep a driver like Stefan in the building,” said APR Vice President David Schildhouse. “His talent brought some incredible results to our team in 2022 and he believes in what we are building here at APR. We look at Stefan as a core piece of our upwards growth trajectory and bringing him back to our roster was a top priority this offseason.”