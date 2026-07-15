AMC Adds Another Major Name to New NASCAR Drama

AMC’s upcoming NASCAR drama Thunder Road continues to build an impressive cast.

Maggie Grace, best known for her roles in Taken and Fear the Walking Dead, has officially joined the series regular cast of the highly anticipated drama, according to an exclusive report from Deadline. She joins an ensemble already led by Dennis Quaid, Chase Stokes, Michael Rooker and Matt Barr.

The series, created by John Fusco, centers on the fictional Whitlock family, whose stock car racing dynasty has become deeply intertwined with generations of Southern tradition, family conflict and the relentless pursuit of success on the track. As outside forces threaten everything they’ve built, the family is forced to fight to preserve both its racing legacy and its future.

Maggie Grace Takes on a Major Leadership Role

Grace will portray Laney Whitlock, the eldest and most accomplished of Duane Whitlock’s children. As CEO of Whitlock Racing, Laney carries the responsibility of steering both the family’s race team and its future while navigating the complex relationships within the Whitlock family.

According to Deadline, Laney is fiercely protective of the Whitlock legacy and personally shoulders the pressure of keeping the organization competitive without repeating the mistakes of previous generations. The character’s struggle between preserving the family business and forging her own path is expected to become one of the central storylines of the series.

Grace also shared her excitement about joining the project.

“I made friends for life on Fear The Walking Dead. I look forward to getting back in the saddle with AMC’s unique brand of storytelling, and to working with [showrunner] Taylor Elmore again,” Grace said.

Thunder Road Continues to Build an All-Star Cast

Grace is the latest addition to a cast that already features Academy Award nominee Dennis Quaid as legendary racer Duane “The Wrecking Ball” Whitlock, alongside Outer Banks star Chase Stokes, Michael Rooker and Matt Barr.

AMC first announced Thunder Road earlier this year, describing it as a multi-generational drama built around one of America’s most recognizable motorsports. Rather than focusing solely on the racing itself, the series explores the business, family dynamics and power struggles that come with operating a successful NASCAR organization.

John Fusco serves as creator and executive producer alongside showrunner Taylor Elmore. The project is being produced in association with NASCAR, giving the series direct ties to the sport it aims to portray.

With Grace now officially on board, Thunder Road continues to add recognizable talent as anticipation builds for what could become one of NASCAR’s biggest television projects in years.