‘Horrible Choice’: ‘Days of Thunder’ Star Rips Anne Hathaway Casting

More than three decades after “Days of Thunder” became one of NASCAR’s most recognizable Hollywood crossovers, the long-awaited sequel is officially moving forward.

But one star of the original movie already has a major problem with it.

Randy Quaid, who played team owner Tim Daland in the 1990 film alongside Tom Cruise, publicly ripped the decision to cast Anne Hathaway in the upcoming sequel. And Quaid did not hold back while explaining who he believes should be starring opposite Cruise instead.

“We need Nicole [Kidman] back. Don’t be a [expletive] @TomCruise,” Quaid wrote on X. “You need the original girl. It’s not personal; it’s filmmaking. Anne isn’t sexy, because and if you haven’t noticed, she’s pregnant.”

We need Nicole back. Don’t be a pussy, @TomCruise. You need the original girl. It’s not personal; it’s filmmaking. Anne isn’t sexy, because and if you haven’t noticed, she’s pregnant. https://t.co/7qid5SDnkv — Randy Quaid (@RandyRRQuaid) August 29, 2026

Quaid then doubled down in another post, describing Hathaway as a “horrible choice” while specifically invoking the movie’s NASCAR audience.

Randy Quaid Blasts Anne Hathaway’s ‘Days of Thunder’ Casting

“Anne Hathaway is a leftist, woke, horrible choice for DAYS OF THUNDER NASCAR audience who are MAGA,” Quaid wrote. “The sexy older chick for Tom in this film needs to be Nicole. That’s the casting that would sell the idea.”

“This is a weird thing, like they want it to come out and tank,” he added.

The comments came shortly after Cruise and Hathaway appeared together to announce the sequel, which is expected to arrive in theaters in 2028.

Cruise will reprise his role as Cole Trickle, the talented but hot-headed NASCAR driver at the center of the original movie. Hathaway, meanwhile, is expected to play a new character, reportedly an engineer and team owner.

That distinction is important. Hathaway has not been announced as the new Claire Lewicki, the character played by Kidman in the original film. She is joining the “Days of Thunder” universe in a different role.

Quaid nevertheless made his preference unmistakable.

The 75-year-old actor wants to see Cruise reunited on screen with Kidman, his original “Days of Thunder” co-star.

Randy Quaid Wants Nicole Kidman Back With Tom Cruise

Kidman played Dr. Claire Lewicki, the neurosurgeon who treats Trickle following a crash and ultimately becomes his love interest.

The movie also marked the beginning of Cruise and Kidman’s real-life relationship. The two married in 1990 and divorced in 2001.

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There has been no announcement that Kidman will return for “Days of Thunder 2.” Quaid also has not been announced as part of the sequel, despite playing a significant role in the original.

As Tim Daland, Quaid’s character recruited Trickle to drive his race car and paired him with veteran crew chief Harry Hogge, played by Robert Duvall. That relationship helped launch Trickle’s NASCAR career and set the original movie in motion.

Hathaway’s involvement is only one piece of a sequel that suddenly became very real for NASCAR fans over Daytona weekend.

Cruise appeared at Daytona International Speedway ahead of the Coke Zero Sugar 400, attending the Cup Series drivers meeting as the sequel was revealed. He also shared a poignant moment honoring late NASCAR champion Kyle Busch, reaching toward the empty chair reserved in Busch’s memory during the meeting.

Now, after years of speculation about whether Cruise would ever climb back behind the wheel as Cole Trickle, the sequel is moving ahead.

Hathaway, who is pregnant with her third child with husband Adam Shulman, even addressed the timing in the announcement video.

She said she plans to “have this baby, then make the movie.”

“That’s a good idea,” Cruise replied.

Cruise is set to produce the sequel alongside Jerry Bruckheimer and Tommy Harper, with Jonathan Levine reportedly directing.

For NASCAR fans, the prospect of seeing Cole Trickle return more than 35 years after the original “Days of Thunder” is already generating plenty of attention.

And before production has even begun, one member of the original cast has made it clear that he would have made a very different choice about who joins Cruise for the ride.