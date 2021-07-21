ARCA Menards Series Rolls On Amid NASCAR Break

The top three series in NASCAR are off until the first weekend in August and a trip to Watkins Glen International in New York. However, stock car racing fans still can tune in for intriguing battles on the track. The ARCA Menards Series rolls on with a race at Iowa Speedway.

The top drivers in the ARCA Menards Series and the ARCA Menards Series East will head to “The Fastest Short Track on the Planet” on Saturday, July 24. They will take part in the first of three combination events, which will award points to participants of both series. This race will be the 11th of the ARCA Menards Series, and it will kick off the back half of the 2021 schedule.

Fans can tune in for The Shore Lunch 150 in one of two ways. The race will air live on the MAVTV Motorsport Network, a channel dedicated entirely to motorsports, at 9 p.m. ET. A subscription to MAVTV Plus is $99.99 for one year, which includes all live events and access to the on-demand video library. There is also a monthly subscription for $6.99 per month that includes a limited number of live events. Viewers still have access to the on-demand library.

Another option for potential viewers is the live stream available on NBC Sports Gold’s TrackPass. The app, which is only available in the United States, has multiple subscription tiers. The $4.99 per month price includes access to races from ARCA, Whelen Modified Tour, American Flat Track, and IMSA, as well as NASCAR documentaries. There are also separate subscriptions available based on the specific series, ranging from $1.99 to $2.99 per month.

A Fierce Battle Continues at Iowa Speedway

Midway through the 2021 ARCA Menards Series season, there are two drivers essentially battling for the championship. Ty Gibbs and Corey Heim have combined for nine of the first 10 race wins while Daniel Dye is the only other driver to capture the checkered flag.

Heim kicked off the season with a win at Daytona International Speedway on Feb. 13 while Gibbs finished fourth. The grandson of team owner Joe Gibbs then won at Phoenix on March 12 before Heim added his second win at Talladega Superspeedway on April 24.

Gibbs appeared to put some distance between himself and Heim in May and June, winning four straight races. He held off the competition at Kansas Speedway, Toledo Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway, and the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. However, Heim then added two straight wins — Pocono Raceway and Elko Speedway — to put himself back atop the points standings. Though he only has a five-point advantage over Gibbs, per Racing Reference.

Gibbs Plans on Winning Again at Iowa Speedway

Heading toward the July 24 race at Iowa, there is no clear favorite to win. Heim and Gibbs have both dominated during the 2021 season, and they will once again battle for the checkered flag. However, Gibbs is the most recent winner at the short track.

The ARCA Menards Series last headed to Iowa Speedway on July 18, 2020, for 150 laps of action. Gibbs showcased his skills behind the wheel, starting fifth before jumping to the front of the pack, building up a 1.4-second advantage, and leading 140 laps. He held off future Xfinity Series driver Sam Mayer to capture the win.

One year later, Mayer now drives for JR Motorsports while Heim prepares to make only his second ARCA Menards Series start at Iowa. He missed the 2020 race but finished sixth in 2019 while Chandler Smith captured the checkered flag.

