The Double Remains on Austin Cindric’s List

In 2024, Kyle Larson will attempt to complete the Indy 500 and Coca-Cola 600 in one day. He will be the first Cup Series driver since Kurt Busch in 2014 to attempt this feat, but another driver could soon follow suit.

Austin Cindric, the driver of the No. 2 Team Penske Ford Mustang, is on the small list of those that want to attempt The Double before their racing career is complete. He knows the importance of the event, and he has expressed the opinion that it’s an important part of a racing resume.

“It’s certainly a race that I would want to do,” Cindric told media members at Charlotte Motor Speedway. “I don’t really see a racing career complete for me without having an opportunity to do that race.

“Obviously, I’m 24 years old and hopefully the completion of my racing career doesn’t come any time soon, but I’m also very focused on what I’m doing in the Cup Series garage.

“I certainly want to get as good as I can and contend for championships and wins in this garage area. That’s where my focus is right now, but somewhere later down the road it’s something I would want to do, for sure.”

IndyCar Remains a Crucial Part of Team Penske

There are many hurdles that drivers must overcome in order to attempt The Double. They need transportation back and forth between Indiana and North Carolina while taking part in weeks of practice sessions and the actual races.

Another hurdle, which prevented Kyle Busch from attempting this feat, is the seat. The driver must have a vehicle for the Indy 500, one that is capable of qualifying for The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.

Larson was able to find a spot for the 2024 race. He and Hendrick Motorsports worked out a deal with Arrow McLaren IndyCar Team that made it possible for him to attempt The Double.

Cindric sits in a favorable position early in his career. He drives for Team Penske, the team that fields entries in the NTT IndyCar Series for 2023 Indy 500 winner Josef Newgarden, Scott McLaughlin, and Will Power. His father, Tim, is the president of Team Penske.

These factors don’t guarantee a spot in the Indy 500 for Cindric when he decides to attempt The Double. Though they do make his path forward slightly easier.

Cindric Has More Pressing Matters on His List

The Double is something that Cindric has the desire to do at some point in his racing career. It will not be in the immediate future based on comments he made to the media.

As the 2022 Rookie of the Year explained, he has some things to take care of first in the Cup Series. He has one win on his resume, the Daytona 500, but he also has to add more while consistently contending for the playoffs. After all, he drives for one of the top teams in NASCAR.

“I can promise you wholeheartedly that I plan on showing up at the racetrack every week with the capability of winning races,” Cindric added. “I drive the 2 car for Roger Penske. I feel like that’s somewhat of the expectation. Obviously, I haven’t been in the series for a very long time.

“I’m racing against guys that are the best at what they do and they’ve been the best at what they do for a long time, but that’s what makes this enjoyable for me is to be out and be able to compete with the best and on certain days to be the best.”