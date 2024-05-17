Austin Cindric Talks Kevin Harvick Throwback Criticism & His Gift to Brad Keselowski

Austin Cindric and his No. 2 team did not participate in Throwback Weekend at the May 12 Darlington race. Neither did either of his Penske championship-winning teammates Joey Logano and Ryan Blaney.

Many fans took note. So did Fox rookie broadcaster Kevin Harvick, who called out the schemes during the qualifying coverage, suggesting they were “fails.”

In an interview with Heavy, Cindric responded to the criticism when asked if he had heard the Fox announcer’s remarks.

“Well, I heard — I mean, there’s opinions of whether or not throwbacks or not throwbacks or whatever else. I mean, it is Throwback Weekend. And, you know, if you don’t have a throwback, then you didn’t join the party and we obviously didn’t join the party. And some people don’t like that.”

Austin Cindric Addresses Who Makes Decision on Throwback Participation

Austin Cindric is still young in the sport, but he appreciates the importance of sponsors. They are critical to every team’s survival. As a result, they also have considerable influence when it comes to what cars participate in the nostalgia-filled weekend.

“Our sponsors are sponsoring the races,” the 25-year-old said. “So, you know, I think it’s ultimately up to them as far as if they want to do it or not. But I’ve always been a believer that if you don’t have like a good idea and something that can be executed extremely well, and the Freightliner paint scheme is probably one of our better or one of our best-looking cars. And, it’s just the way it goes sometimes. And it just so happened that this year, all three of us didn’t end up being that way.

“As far as the throwing it forward and all that, I think that was probably all very misinterpreted, but either way I wouldn’t necessarily call it a fail, but it was a lack of participation this time around.”

Austin Cindric Talks About His Gifts to Brad Keselowski After Darlington

Austin Cindric and Brad Keselowski are forever connected. The latter drove the No. 2 car to 34 of his 36 career wins and the 2012 Cup Series title. The Daytona 500, however, remained elusive.

Interestingly, Cindric, in one of those you-can’t-make-this-stuff-up-fairy-tale moments, won the sport’s Super Bowl the first time he strapped in behind the wheel of the No. 2 car during his rookie season in 2022. And in another twist of fate, he hasn’t won a race since.

Until Darlington, neither had Keselowski.

The Team Penske driver didn’t get a chance to talk with the winner after the race but did leave him a special gift — two Keystone Lights and a note, which read: “You’re the man, BK. Congrats!”

“Brad kind of departed the team and I took over the role of driving the 2 car,” Cindric said, talking about the gift idea. “And you think all the success that he had driving the 2 car and obviously, at the end of his last couple of years there, driving the Keystone Light Ford.

“We’d kind of talked about between the two of us, like, both would be happy when we win in our new rides and I think my road to my first win in the 2 car and his road to his first win in the 6 car has kind of been a lot different. And obviously, he and I are in completely different roles with my career in the Cup Series just starting and his role as a driver-owner just starting.

“Yeah, I thought it was pretty fitting. I didn’t get a chance to see him when I went over to the hauler but made sure to leave him something. Brad certainly meant a lot to me in a lot of different roles. Whether it’s as a teammate or as someone I just looked up to growing up or even as a team owner for me in the past. So definitely cool to see Brad get the win.”

Bringing Back the Blue Deuce

During the May 19 All-Star Race, Austin Cindric will again be connecting with the history of the No. 2 car, partnering up with Keystone Light as a sponsor for the special event. The car features a patriotic scheme, which he is excited about donning.

“Looking forward to getting back in the blue deuce,” he admitted. “That’s what it’s all about. And that’s kind of where things start with this car, right? And, definitely cool to do a few races with these guys and obviously the longstanding partnership.

A new look for the Blue Deuce. pic.twitter.com/w8fAAz3olY — Team Penske (@Team_Penske) May 16, 2024

“So, it’s exciting. I think the race car looks great. I’ll get the stars-and-stripes paint scheme on it, which matches the packaging for the summer. So just about the right time with Memorial Day weekend coming up.”

And he won’t have to worry about Harvick or anyone else’s criticism.