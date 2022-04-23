Austin Dillon Partners With GM for New Promotion

Richard Childress Racing’s Austin Dillon is using the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season to promote a new partnership. He has joined forces with GM to promote the My GM Rewards card and spend time with fans.

Dillon sat down with Heavy ahead of the trip to Talladega Superspeedway to discuss his new partnership. The longtime Chevrolet driver is the first in the Cup Series to put the credit card on display in 2022, and he will continue to do so throughout the season through some promotional events.

“Yeah, this is a good partnership with me and GM Rewards because — for me — when I can save money, anywhere, gas station, grocery store, and it goes back into points for my car,” Dillon explained. “I think it’s pretty awesome. I’ve only driven GM vehicles my entire career, and it’s been, you know, a great partnership. And I think being able to get those buybacks is huge.”

ALL the latest NASCAR news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on NASCAR newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on NASCAR Newsletter!

The My GM Rewards card, which is a creation of General Motors and Marcus by Goldman Sachs, rewards customers for everyday purchases and GM-specific transactions. This includes buying, leasing, or servicing a GM vehicle.

Part of the Partnership Includes Special Fan Experiences

Along with earning rewards, the cardmembers will also have opportunities to interact with Dillon. The Cup Series driver will take part in multiple “Appreciation Experiences” throughout the 2022 Cup Series season.

The first of these Appreciation Experiences took place during the trip to Daytona International Speedway. Dillon, members of the media, and some other industry figures spent time with My GM Rewards members. They tailgated, played games, and talked about racing during the first of multiple scheduled events in 2022.

“Daytona was a great fan experience,” Dillon said. “We got to play different games at the track with different GM Rewards [members]. … You know, having those people at the track and getting to play different games, my son was out there. We’re driving… we drove RC cars to get the fans involved and teach them more about the GM Rewards card. [It was] a great opportunity.”

Dillon Balances His Partner Responsibilities With Pursuing Wins

While Dillon will continue to promote the My GM Rewards card, he will pursue top-10s, top-fives, and potential wins while driving the Gen 7 stock cars. He has secured four top-10 finishes in 2022, including a runner-up behind Kyle Larson at Auto Club Speedway on February 27. He also ran near the front of the pack at Bristol Motor Speedway and Phoenix Raceway before a mechanical issue and a wreck disrupted the respective races.

As Dillon explained, he has adapted to the new era of NASCAR due to multiple factors. Richard Childress Racing’s work on the Next Gen car played an important role in him hitting the ground running, but so did Dillon’s own experience dealing with constant changes in the national NASCAR series.

“I think just being good with change, ever since I’ve been in the Cup Series, been constantly changing rules and doing different packages,” Dillon said. “Just trying to be positive about it. I think RCR, obviously, doing a lot of work on the car definitely helped. Chevrolet’s commitment to NASCAR. And then just working really hard on the simulator back here.

“We’ve been putting a lot of time in our sim at GM and man, it’s effort is showing up, and that’s nice for us. You know, you put a lot of effort and a lot of the times… [you’re] never not putting in effort, but it’s nice when you put in the effort and it shows up on track.”

Dillon will have an opportunity to continue accumulating top-10s when he suits up for the Geico 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on April 24. The race will take place at 3 p.m. ET, and it will air on FOX as Mike Joy, Clint Bowyer, and Dale Earnhardt Jr. call the action.

READ NEXT: Kyle Busch Embraces Past Angry Comments With New T-Shirt