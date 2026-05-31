Austin Dillon Reveals Richard Childress and Mike Dillon Were With Kyle Busch at Hospital

The NASCAR community has spent the past week mourning the loss of Kyle Busch, but new details continue to emerge about the final days surrounding the two-time Cup Series champion and the people closest to him.

Speaking with reporters during NASCAR’s race weekend at Nashville Superspeedway, Richard Childress Racing driver Austin Dillon shared a behind-the-scenes look at how the organization navigated one of the most difficult moments in its history.

According to Dillon, both Richard Childress and his father, Mike Dillon, spent time at the hospital with Busch, while he remained at the Richard Childress Racing campus helping keep the team informed as updates became available.

Austin Dillon Shares New Details About Kyle Busch’s Final Days

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During his media session, Dillon was asked about the impact Busch’s death has had on Childress and the RCR organization.

Dillon acknowledged the emotional toll the situation has taken on his grandfather but noted that Childress has continued to show the resilience that has defined much of his life and NASCAR career.

Dillon says this has been “very hard” for Richard Childress and the situation has worn on him, but he also said his grandfather is a very resilient person. Childress and Austin’s father Mike Dillon were at the hospital with Kyle, while Austin was at the shop and trying to keep the team updated on what was going on.

The comments provide one of the clearest pictures yet of how RCR operated behind the scenes during Busch’s hospitalization.

While Childress and Mike Dillon remained with Busch, Austin Dillon stayed back at the organization’s headquarters, serving as a point of communication as employees and team members awaited updates.

For Childress, the loss marked the passing of one of the most accomplished drivers ever to compete for his organization. Busch joined Richard Childress Racing in 2023 and helped elevate the team during a successful second chapter of his Hall of Fame career.

RCR Continues Looking Toward the Future

While much of the focus remains on remembering Busch’s legacy, Dillon was also asked about the future of the organization and the No. 33 Chevrolet.

Dillon indicated that decisions regarding the team’s long-term plans will not be rushed.

Dillon says the decision to who will drive Busch’s car (now the No. 33) moving forward will be made over time. That said, he’s excited for Austin Hill, who he called a “grizzly bear” and a “dawg” and said he’s qualified

Austin Hill has already emerged as one of the names connected to the ride following Busch’s death. Hill has built an impressive résumé with Richard Childress Racing in the O’Reilly Series and remains one of the organization’s most successful development drivers.

For now, however, Dillon made it clear that the priority remains supporting those affected by Busch’s passing while allowing the team time to determine its next steps.

As NASCAR continues its Nashville race weekend, Dillon’s comments offered a rare glimpse into the deeply personal side of the sport, revealing how members of the Childress family rallied around Busch while also working to guide one of NASCAR’s most storied organizations through an unimaginable loss.