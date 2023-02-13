Austin Hill Puts the Daytona 500 Field on Notice

Austin Hill does not have a secure spot in the Daytona 500, so he will have to race his way in. This is important information for other NASCAR Cup Series drivers now that Hill has revealed how far he will go to make the big show.

Hill provided the insight in a pre-Daytona release from Beard Motorsports. He explained that he will be very aggressive during the Bluegreen Vacations Duels if he sees an opportunity to put the No. 62 Chevrolet Camaro in the Daytona 500. Of course, qualifying on speed alone is the goal, but it is very possible that Hill will have to “throw some elbows” to maneuver past the other open entries.

“As long as I don’t destroy a car and only mess up a fender or something that can be easily fixed, I’m going to do whatever it takes to make the Daytona 500,” Hill said in a release from Beard Motorsports.

“It’s something that as a little kid you always dream of, racing in the Cup level, and then also racing in the Daytona 500. It’s our Super Bowl. I’m going to do whatever it takes to make it in. I will hang it all out on the line.”

Hill Faces a Stacked Entry List

Securing a spot in the Daytona 500 will not be a simple task. Hill is one of the six drivers battling for the remaining four spots on the starting grid.

The list of open entries features a variety of drivers that could all realistically secure a spot in the Daytona 500. This list includes Travis Pastrana (23XI Racing), Conor Daly (TMT Racing), Chandler Smith (Kaulig Racing), Zane Smith (Front Row Motorsports), and Jimmie Johnson (Legacy Motor Club).

Daly (Charlotte Roval), Zane Smith (World Wide Technology Raceway), and Hill (Michigan International Speedway) each have one career Cup Series start. Johnson has a Hall of Fame resume that includes seven championships and 83 career wins. The other two drivers have not yet suited up for a Cup Series race.

Hill will be a name to watch heading toward qualifying and the Bluegreen Vacations Duels. He has an Xfinity Series win at Daytona, and he will join forces with Beard Motorsports. The small Cup Series team focuses on bringing competitive race cars to superspeedways, and it has support from Richard Childress Racing and ECR Engines.

The Bluegreen Vacations Duels Will Provide Fireworks

The varying levels of experience and the question marks surrounding each car add a level of intrigue heading toward Speedweeks. No one truly knows which driver will secure a spot in the Daytona 500, but Hill has made it clear that he plans on being one of them.

This mindset, when paired with the limited available spots on the starting grid, could lead to fireworks during the Bluegreen Vacations Duels. There is a scenario where aggressive moves lead to numerous cautions over 60 laps.

“And if it comes down to the last lap and we are racing another guy to make it in, I’m going to be as aggressive as I can possibly be to make sure that we get our No. 62 Bennett Transportation and Logistics Chevrolet in the show,” Hill continued.

“That’s the goal. We want to make it into the 500, and from there it’s going to be a really fun Sunday. I’ll be learning all day and trying to make it to the end of the race by missing the big one. First and foremost, we have to make it in.”