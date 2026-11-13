NASCAR’s Best-Selling Drivers of 2026 Revealed, and No. 1 Is a Surprise

Carson Hocevar might not have the NASCAR Cup Series résumé of Chase Elliott, Kyle Larson or Kyle Busch. But when it comes to selling merchandise, he’s giving some of the sport’s biggest stars a run for their money.

New sales rankings from the 2026 NASCAR season reveal that Hocevar finished ahead of several established fan favorites in one particularly telling category: NASCAR’s online store.

The Spire Motorsports driver topped the NASCAR Shop sales rankings, beating out Elliott, Larson and Busch. It’s a notable result for a young driver whose aggressive racing style and willingness to speak his mind have made him one of the sport’s most talked-about personalities.

And the online rankings weren’t the only place Hocevar showed up.

Carson Hocevar Tops NASCAR Shop Merchandise Sales Rankings

According to 2026 sales figures shared Thursday, Nov. 12, by motorsports journalist Austin Konenski, Hocevar led the rankings for merchandise sold through NASCAR Shop.

The top five were:

Carson Hocevar NASCAR brand merchandise Kyle Busch Chase Elliott Kyle Larson

That ordering comes with an important distinction: NASCAR’s own branded merchandise is included alongside individual drivers.

Among drivers alone, Hocevar held the top spot online, followed by Busch, Elliott and Larson.

It’s an eye-catching result, especially considering Elliott’s longstanding popularity and Larson’s success on the track.

Hocevar has built a following through a very different approach. He’s outspoken, aggressive and rarely far from the conversation, whether fans agree with his driving or not.

His 2026 season also brought controversy, including a late-season suspension imposed by Spire Motorsports following his actions at Martinsville Speedway.

Yet the online merchandise rankings suggest that the attention surrounding Hocevar has translated into substantial consumer interest.

The figures don’t reveal how much merchandise each driver sold, so they shouldn’t be treated as a ranking of total revenue or profit. They do, however, show where Hocevar stood relative to some of NASCAR’s most recognizable names on the league’s online retail platform.

Chase Elliott Leads Drivers in Trackside Merchandise Rankings

The picture looked different at NASCAR tracks.

For merchandise sold trackside during the 2026 season, the top five were:

NASCAR brand merchandise Chase Elliott Kyle Larson Carson Hocevar Kyle Busch

Elliott led all individual drivers in that category, followed by Larson and Hocevar.

That result is hardly surprising given Elliott’s established fan base. The Hendrick Motorsports driver has long been one of NASCAR’s most popular competitors, and his merchandise remains a fixture at racetracks.

Larson’s second-place ranking among drivers also reflects his strong presence with fans, while Hocevar’s third-place finish is another noteworthy showing.

Busch, meanwhile, appeared in the top five in both categories, finishing second among drivers online and fourth among drivers trackside.

Taken together, the rankings reveal two different pictures of NASCAR’s merchandise market.

At the track, established stars Elliott and Larson led the way. Online, Hocevar came out ahead of everyone.

For a driver still building his Cup Series career, that’s a significant distinction. Whatever fans think of Hocevar’s racing, his merchandise is clearly finding an audience.