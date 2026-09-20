Will NASCAR Fine Ryan Blaney and Carson Hocevar After Bristol Fight?

Ryan Blaney and Carson Hocevar settled their differences with their hands Saturday night at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Now comes the question NASCAR has to answer: Will either driver pay for it?

Blaney and Hocevar’s post-race confrontation quickly became one of the biggest stories to emerge from the Bristol Cup Series race. What began with contact on the track spilled onto pit road after the checkered flag, where Blaney confronted Hocevar and the exchange turned physical.

With the Cup Series moving on from Bristol, attention now shifts to NASCAR and whether penalties could follow.

There is no guarantee they will.

In fact, recent NASCAR precedent suggests Blaney and Hocevar could escape the fight without a fine or suspension, particularly if officials view what happened as a spontaneous confrontation between two frustrated drivers rather than something planned in advance.

NASCAR Has Allowed Heat-of-the-Moment Fights Before

There is perhaps no better recent comparison than Ross Chastain and Noah Gragson at Kansas Speedway in 2023.

Gragson confronted Chastain following the race and grabbed the front of his firesuit. Chastain responded by throwing a punch, and the two were quickly separated.

NASCAR did not fine or suspend either driver.

Elton Sawyer, NASCAR’s senior vice president of competition, later characterized that confrontation as a heat-of-the-moment incident. NASCAR did speak with both drivers afterward, but neither received a formal penalty.

That distinction could matter considerably for Blaney and Hocevar.

Saturday night’s altercation followed their on-track run-in and unfolded almost immediately after the race. It was not a case of one driver leaving, waiting an extended period and returning later to confront the other.

And NASCAR’s current leadership has not exactly hidden from the idea that drivers occasionally settling their own disputes can be part of the sport.

NASCAR CEO Steve O’Donnell discussed fighting during an appearance on the “Racin’ With the Boys” podcast earlier this year.

“I’m okay with it. I think that’s fair,” O’Donnell said.

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His larger concern was situations escalating beyond the drivers themselves.

“When the crew guys start piling on, that’s when we’ve got a challenge,” O’Donnell said.

That part could give NASCAR more to review from Bristol, considering others became involved as the confrontation unfolded.

Why Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Was Fined $75,000 for Fighting Kyle Busch

The obvious counterexample came at North Wilkesboro Speedway in 2024.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. punched Kyle Busch following the NASCAR All-Star Race and ultimately received a $75,000 fine, while Stenhouse’s father was indefinitely suspended for his role in the ensuing melee.

But the circumstances were notably different.

Stenhouse had crashed out early following contact with Busch. Rather than confronting Busch immediately, he waited for him after the race. NASCAR officials specifically pointed to the planned nature of the confrontation when explaining why the incident crossed the line.

That is an important distinction when evaluating what happened between Blaney and Hocevar.

The Bristol confrontation was heated and physical, but it followed their on-track incident and unfolded in the immediate aftermath of the race. Unless NASCAR determines something happened that warrants additional punishment, the Chastain-Gragson incident arguably provides a closer precedent than Stenhouse-Busch.

NASCAR Has Another Decision to Make After Bristol

There are other examples of NASCAR declining to punish drivers merely because an argument became physical.

Chris Buescher confronted and shoved Tyler Reddick following their 2024 incident at Darlington Raceway. No fine followed.

Ryan Preece and Corey LaJoie also had a heated confrontation at Pocono Raceway in 2023 that became physical before the two were separated. Again, NASCAR issued no penalties.

Bubba Wallace’s 2022 suspension following his Las Vegas confrontation with Kyle Larson is a different case. Wallace confronted Larson after both drivers had crashed, but NASCAR said his one-race suspension resulted from his dangerous on-track retaliation, not the physical confrontation that followed.

Taken together, NASCAR’s recent history paints a fairly consistent picture.

A driver throwing a punch does not automatically mean a fine is coming.

Premeditation matters. Dangerous conduct involving race cars matters. Crew members or others escalating a fight can matter. But two drivers confronting each other in the immediate aftermath of an on-track incident have been allowed to walk away without formal punishment before.

That makes a Blaney or Hocevar penalty far from a certainty.

NASCAR could still decide the Bristol altercation crossed its line, and officials will have the benefit of multiple camera angles and accounts from those involved before making that call.

But if the sanctioning body treats Blaney-Hocevar as another heat-of-the-moment confrontation, recent history suggests both drivers could head to the next race without their wallets getting any lighter.