Ryan Blaney Reveals How Roger Penske Reacted After Carson Hocevar Fight

Ryan Blaney shared how team owner Roger Penske reacted in response to his fight with Carson Hocevar after last Saturday’s NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol.

Blaney’s longtime team owner is one of a few he was concerned he let down with his actions following Saturday’s 500-lap race. However, after a phone call on Sunday morning, the driver of the No. 12 said Penske was supportive.

Blaney was also pleased that Penske lightened the mood after a tough night for the 2023 Cup Series champion.

Blaney details the phone call with Penske: ‘It was nice to hear from him’

Roger Penske was not in attendance for last Saturday’s Cup Series race. It was a huge night for Team Penske as team driver Joey Logano secured his third win of the 2026 season and got within 16 points of the championship lead.

For one of the team’s other three drivers, however, it turned out to be a tough evening. Battling for second with 43 laps to go, Hocevar made contact with Blaney as the two sailed off into turn 1.

The contact sent Blaney spinning and crashing into the wall, ending his night early as he suffered a 33rd-place DNF.

Blaney confronted Hocevar, who went on to finish third, after the race. The 32-year-old grabbed Hocevar by the chest, to which the Spire Motorsports driver responded with two punches to the face.

Blaney broke free from security momentarily and landed a punch of his own before the two were separated for good.

Worried about how his boss would react, Blaney revealed on Friday at Kansas that Penske was supportive over what unfolded.

“He was fine. He was one of the few people I was worried about disappointing. I don’t ever want to disappoint Roger. … Roger was very supportive. He was one of the first guys that called me on Sunday morning. It was nice to talk to him. He was at the sports car race,” Blaney said.

It was a rough Sunday morning for Blaney, but his boss managed to get a laugh out of him during their phone exchange.

“He got a chuckle or two out of me on a rough morning, so that was really nice to hear his voice and his words of encouragement for me. I liked that,” Blaney said.

Ryan Blaney starts 25th in Sunday’s Hollywood Casino 400

Looking to put the controversy aside this weekend, Blaney will have work to do when the green flag drops for tomorrow’s Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway.

Qualifying was canceled on Saturday morning due to inclement weather. Because of this, the field was set by the metric for the third time in the last four races. Blaney will roll off 25th on Sunday, the last among the 16-driver Chase field.

His teammate, Joey Logano, will lead the field to the green flag for Sunday’s Hollywood Casino 400.

Blaney ranks sixth in the points standings with seven races remaining, 52 points behind points leader Kyle Larson. The 20-time Cup Series winner started the Chase from second, 25 points behind former points leader Denny Hamlin.

Blaney has never won at Kansas but has a best finish of third twice, with his latest third-place run coming in May 2025.