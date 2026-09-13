Ryan Blaney’s NASCAR Chase Hopes Takes Hit After Gateway

Ryan Blaney’s chances at a second NASCAR Cup Series championship took a massive hit after Sunday’s Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway. The driver of the No. 12 suffered a brake failure in the final stage, causing him to smack the wall.

The incident caused the 2023 Cup champion to pull out of the race. Entering Gateway, Blaney had a 16-point deficit to Chase points leader Denny Hamlin. Now, the North Carolina native faces a deficit.

Ryan Blaney after his brake failure

Following a difficult end to the Enjoy Illinois 300, Blaney spoke about what happened that led to his brakes failing.

“Just blew a brake rotor. Didn’t feel great about them the run before and finally expired,” Blaney said.

Blaney finished fourth in both stages, totaling 14 stage points. The Team Penske driver entered 16 points behind points leader Denny Hamlin into the second race of the Chase.

“Just got to keep going to the next week and try to, you know, have a good day. It’s a shame. I thought we did a really good job today. … The car was good and had good stage points and was looking forward to the end of the race, so let’s go race next week,” Blaney said.

The North Carolina native felt he was in position to have a shot at hist first victory at World Wide Technology Raceway. As the race ensued, Blaney felt he, Kyle Larson and Joey Logano were the ones to beat.

Unfortunately for Blaney, brake issues would halt his chances at his 21st career victory.

“I felt like we were in contention. I never really got the lead and I never really got to get a great head-to-head compare with like me, the 5 [Kyle Larson] and Joey [Logano], which I thought us three were really good. I definitely thought I was an contending car and I would’ve liked to see how the race played out,” Blaney said.