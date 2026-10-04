Brad Keselowski breaks silence on RFK Racing departure.

Brad Keselowski broke his silence on his stunning exit from his co-owned RFK Racing team. The driver of the No. 6 has been a co-owner with Jack Roush since the 2022 season but announced this week that he and the team are parting ways.

Keselowski could not discuss much of the behind-the-scenes that led to his shocking departure from RFK Racing. However, what the 42-year-old could say was that he was proud of his time with the organization and expects his racing career to continue.

Keselowski Reflects on RFK Racing Exit: ‘Been a Hell of a Ride’

On the heels of the stunning news this week, Keselowski spoke to reporters for over 12 minutes to reflect on his major career decision.

The 36-time Cup Series winner said there were many things he could not discuss. Aside from what he released in a statement earlier this week, Keselowski could not comment on the details regarding his exit from RFK.

“Really nothing other than what was put out in the statement at this point,” Keselowski said.

What Keselowski did say, however, was that he enjoyed every moment of being a driver and owner of RFK Racing. Looking ahead to his future, Keselowski said there are some things to work out.

“It’s been a hell of a ride. I’ve enjoyed everything I’ve gotten to do with RFK. My career is not over by any means. There’s a lot of things to still work out. I can’t really go into details of how we got where we are, at least not at this time, until a few more things kind of develop,” Keselowski said.

Keselowski said he had an idea that his departure from RFK was going to come to fruition. Based on conversations he has had, Keselowski said there are “opportunities” that exist for himself.

“I’ve had a pretty good idea that this was in the works for the last few months. Had a few people reach out before then and I’m just kind of gathering all the opportunities to see what makes sense and then we’ll make a decision in the next couple of months or so. That’s kind of the lowdown,” Keselowski said.

Keselowski on Career Future: ‘Wouldn’t Say I’m Not Worried’

The big question that everyone wanted to ask Keselowski did not get an answer.

Where will “Bad Brad” race in 2027?

When asked if he was worried about his NASCAR future, Keselowski did not deny that statement. However, as he alluded to conversations about opportunities, the 2012 Cup champion believes he will land on his feet.

“Any athlete should be worried about their future in a sport that has churned. I wouldn’t say I’m not worried but I like some of the things that’s been thrown at me and I’m waiting on a few more things to be thrown at me and I think I’m going to be OK,” Keselowski said.

Keselowski is in his fifth season behind the wheel of the No. 6 Ford. During his time as a driver and co-owner, Keselowski won one race, which came at Darlington in 2024. He made the Chase twice for the organization in 2023 and 2024.