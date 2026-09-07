‘His Day’s Coming’: Brad Keselowski Fires Warning at Carson Hocevar After Darlington

Brad Keselowski was not pleased with Carson Hocevar following Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Darlington Raceway. The driver of the No. 6 was left spun out after contact with Hocevar, which ended Stage 1 of the Cook Out Southern 500.

Hocevar has proven to not shy away from roughing up people on the racetrack. The driver of the No. 77’s aggressive nature has sparked both appreciation and criticism from drivers and fans in the sport.

Keselowski, who has had his fair shares of on-track feuds, made it clear that he has something in store for Hocevar in the future.

‘His day’s coming’: Keselowski sends direct warning to Hocevar

Towards the end of Stage 1, Keselowski and Hocevar were battling for position, both solidly on the lead lap.

As they made their way through turns 3 and 4, Hocevar’s No. 77 Chevrolet made contact with Keselowski’s No. 6 Ford. The contact ultimately sent Keselowski spinning, which mired him back in the field to start Stage 2.

Things worsened for the 2012 Cup Series champion as he spun out again in Stage 2, but this time, no caution was thrown. Keselowski wound up finishing 23rd at Darlington, a track where he won at in May 2024, which is his last Cup victory to date.

During a post-race interview with “Above The Yellow Line Media,” the co-owner of RFK Racing was asked about the Hocevar incident. Keselowski believes it was obvious what happened.

“He ran into me,” he said.

When asked if there was any history between the two that led to the contact, Keselowski had an interesting response.

“There will be,” he said.

When asked to expand upon what he meant, Keselowski fired a direct warning to Hocevar for the future.

“His day’s coming and it’s coming hard. Watch out, Carson,” Keselowski said.

The difficult run at Darlington was a continuation of poor results for Keselowski in 2026. The 42-year-old failed to make the Chase for the second consecutive year and has only tallied two top-five finishes and six top-10 finishes.

Meanwhile, Keselowski’s other two RFK Racing cars, driven by Chris Buescher and Ryan Preece, made the Chase this season.

To have to watch his co-owned cars compete for a championship without him, the Hocevar incident came at a wrong time for Keselowski.

Hocevar responds to Keselowski’s comments: ‘I’ll tighten my belts’

Keselowski sent a message to Hocevar following the Southern 500 at Darlington, but it was one that seemingly unfazed “The Hurricane.”

When asked what happened on-track between him and “Bad Brad,” Hocevar was tight-lipped when talking to Motorsport.

“I don’t know. It looked like he spun,” Hocevar said.

Hocevar was questioned about how Keselowski spun, to which he replied:

“I don’t know. He spun.”

Hocevar was then made aware of Keselowski’s post-race comments telling him that his “day is coming.” The Spire Motorsports was non-chalant about the threat, responding by saying:

“I’ll tighten my belts.”

Hocevar, competing in his first career Cup Series Chase, finished 11th on Sunday night at Darlington. It was a bounce back from struggles in recent weeks as Hocevar scored two DNFs in the last three regular-season races.