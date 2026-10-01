‘Not Crossed Our Mind at All’: Kaulig CEO Addresses Brad Keselowski Rumors

Brad Keselowski’s looming departure from RFK Racing has opened one of the biggest questions of NASCAR’s 2027 Silly Season. It has also created plenty of speculation about where the 2012 Cup Series champion could wind up next.

One potential landing spot, however, is already pushing back.

Kaulig Racing CEO Chris Rice addressed speculation connecting Keselowski to the organization during an appearance on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, making it clear that the two sides have not been discussing a potential deal.

“I have not had any conversations with Brad Keselowski about driving a Dodge, even if Dodge comes back,” Rice said. “Obviously, its super late and you don’t hear me talkin’ about it much so that should tell you whats happening.”

Rice was even more direct when discussing the possibility of Keselowski joining Kaulig in 2027, saying the idea had “not crossed Matt Kaulig’s or my mind at all,” according to NASCAR reporter Joseph Srigley. Rice added that Kaulig already has its plan in place for 2027.

That’s about as definitive an answer as Rice could give without knowing what the rest of NASCAR’s Silly Season might bring.

Why Brad Keselowski Was Connected to Kaulig Racing

The speculation wasn’t completely out of left field.

Keselowski is set to leave RFK following the 2026 season, putting a Cup champion and one of NASCAR’s most recognizable veteran drivers on the market. Kaulig, meanwhile, has a relationship with Ram through its Truck Series operation, making it an easy team to connect to Keselowski as questions swirl around his future.

Rice’s comments also require an important distinction. He did not confirm that Dodge is returning to the Cup Series. His exact wording was “even if Dodge comes back,” making the comment hypothetical rather than an announcement about the manufacturer’s future.

What Rice did make clear is that Keselowski isn’t currently part of Kaulig’s plan.

That removes one intriguing possibility from a 2027 driver market that suddenly has a major name available. Keselowski’s combination of driving experience, championship credentials and years spent as a team co-owner makes his next move considerably more complicated than simply finding an open seat.

For now, though, anyone connecting him to Kaulig can pump the brakes.

Rice says there have been no conversations about putting Keselowski in a Dodge, Kaulig already has its 2027 plan, and the possibility apparently hasn’t even crossed the minds of the two people running the organization.

The Kaulig question has an answer. Where Keselowski actually goes next remains the much bigger one.