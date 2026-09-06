NASCAR: Brad Keselowski Reveals Status of Team Car For 2027

Brad Keselowski opened up about the status of RFK Racing driver Ryan Preece and the No. 60 entry for the 2027 NASCAR Cup Series season. The RFK Racing owner revealed that the No. 60 Ford will compete as an open entry next year.

RFK Racing’s charter is leased from Rick Ware Racing, who has sold it to Legacy Motor Club. LMC takes ownership of the charter beginning in 2027 as the organization expands to three full-time cars.

Keselowski on the No. 60 team being an open entry

Jordan Bianchi, NASCAR writer for The Athletic, shared via X on Saturday that the No. 60 would be an open entry for the 2027 Cup Series season.

“Brad Keselowski says the plan as of now is for RFK Racing’s No. 60 car to run as an open entry next year. The No. 60’s charter is leased from Rick Ware Racing and RWR has sold it to Legacy Motor Club, which takes ownership in 2027,” Bianchi wrote.

There are 36 chartered teams in the NASCAR Cup Series. Chartered teams are granted a variety of things, including a guaranteed spot in the field for every Cup Series race.

Being an open team means they are unchartered and therefore do not have a guaranteed spot in every Cup event.

One thing Keselowski knows is that Legacy Motor Club, co-owned by seven-time Cup champions Richard Petty and Jimmie Johnson, are thrilled to have a charter for their third entry next year.

When it comes to Keselowski and his team, it is what it is.

“I know Legacy’s very happy. Legacy is very happy. … The scenario is what it is. There’s no sugar-coating it. We have two charters for three teams next year and we’re going to most likely race a third car unchartered, absent some situation I’m not aware of at the moment,” Keselowski said.

It is out of Keselowski’s control on what happens with having an unchartered team for 2027. Moving forward, the 2012 Cup Series champion said they are going to work with what they have for Preece and the No. 60 team.

“There’s not much we can do about it other than just go out and compete and make sure we’re being as financially prudent as possible,” Keselowski said.

Keselowski not worried about Preece missing the Daytona 500

Although there is a threat Preece could miss races in 2027 because his No. 60 team is unchartered, Keselowski is not worried about it.

The 42-year-old said the only race that normally sees enough entries for a few drivers to not qualify (DNQ) is the season-opening Daytona 500.

If they fail to qualify, Keselowski said they will address it when it happens. Until then, they are committed to ensuring Preece competes in next year’s “Great American Race.”

“We’re committed to get it in and if it doesn’t, we’ll figure it out when it comes,” Keselowski said.

Preece scored his first career NASCAR Cup Series win in last Saturday’s Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona. The win propelled the Berlin, Connecticut native into The Chase as he overcame a 31-point deficit over Shane van Gisbergen for the last spot.