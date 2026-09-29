Who Is Brad Keselowski’s Wife? 5 Fast Facts About Paige Keselowski

Brad Keselowski has spent much of his life in the public eye, but one of the people who has been beside the NASCAR star for years has largely preferred life away from the spotlight.

Keselowski married Paige White, now Paige Keselowski, in February 2017 after the couple had already started a family together. Paige has her own ties to racing, has accompanied her husband on some memorable trips through NASCAR campgrounds and has been involved with the charitable work that has become an important part of the Keselowski family.

Brad and Paige are also parents to four children: Scarlett, Autumn, Maize and Sterling Robert.

So, who is Brad Keselowski’s wife? Here are five fast facts about Paige Keselowski.

1. Paige Keselowski Grew Up in a Racing Family

Racing was part of Paige’s life long before she met the future NASCAR Cup Series champion.

Born Paige White, she is the daughter of former stock car driver Louis White. She later attended East Carolina University, where she studied psychology.

That background gave Paige something in common with Brad from the start. While Brad grew up in Michigan as part of the Keselowski racing family, Paige also understood the demands and rhythms of a life built around racing.

Years later, she would become a familiar presence alongside Brad as his own NASCAR career continued to grow.

2. Brad and Paige Keselowski Married in 2017

Brad and Paige dated for years before getting married in February 2017.

At the time, Brad celebrated the occasion publicly, describing the wedding as “an amazing night” with “family and friends.”

Their relationship, however, had already entered an entirely new chapter before the wedding. The couple welcomed their first daughter, Scarlett, in May 2015.

Brad offered a rare window into his relationship with Paige when he announced her pregnancy in 2015. He described himself as the happiest he had ever been and credited Paige as a major reason why.

He also praised her intelligence and character and, perhaps most tellingly, wrote about how well she understood both him and where he came from.

The two have now been married for more than nine years.

3. Brad and Paige Keselowski Have Four Children

Family has become a major part of Brad and Paige’s life away from the racetrack.

Their first child, Scarlett, was born in 2015, two years before Brad and Paige married. They welcomed Autumn in 2019, followed by Maize in 2023. Their family grew again in 2025 with the arrival of Sterling Robert, giving Brad and Paige four children.

Paige offered a revealing description of how she viewed her role within the family during a 2017 interview with Jeff Gluck, back when Scarlett was their only child.

“I just feel like my role is to be a mom and support the Miller 2 Crew,” Paige said at the time.

Plenty has changed since then. Brad has changed teams, become a NASCAR team owner and the Keselowski family has grown from three to six. But Paige’s comments offered an early glimpse at the importance she placed on family while navigating life alongside one of NASCAR’s biggest names.

4. Paige Used to Join Brad Keselowski on Surprise Visits to NASCAR Fans

One of the more unusual traditions Brad and Paige shared involved leaving the relative comfort of the NASCAR garage and heading directly into the campgrounds.

Paige explained in her 2017 interview with Gluck that the idea began at Watkins Glen. With their daughter not traveling with them that weekend, the couple decided to explore the campgrounds rather than simply sit around.

Eventually, the idea evolved into Brad announcing that they were coming out to see fans and the couple searching for their campsites.

Paige said she particularly enjoyed seeing the reactions when Brad unexpectedly showed up.

“They become family out there and they’re enjoying our sport, and that’s what really matters,” she said.

For Brad, Paige believed those visits offered something more personal than the typical interaction between a driver and a fan.

“And I think for Brad, it means a lot to him to be able to go and have a personal conversation in a comfortable, relaxed, fun setting with his fans who appreciate him,” she said.

Paige wasn’t interested in turning herself into another public-facing member of Brad’s team, either.

“I don’t want to be part of the PR team,” she said in the same interview.

Instead, she preferred documenting the experience, watching the fans’ reactions and enjoying the moment alongside him.

5. Paige Has Been Involved With the Keselowski Family’s Charitable Work

Paige’s connection to Brad’s life extends beyond race weekends.

She has also been involved with Keselowski’s Checkered Flag Foundation, an organization Brad established in 2010.

The foundation’s work has centered on supporting veterans, active military members, first responders and their families. Paige has helped support that mission while she and Brad have raised their own family.

It is another part of a partnership that has now stretched across more than a decade, four children and numerous chapters of Brad’s NASCAR career.

For all of the attention that comes with being married to one of NASCAR’s most recognizable drivers, Paige has largely maintained the approach she described years ago: family first, supporting Brad and enjoying the racing world on her own terms.