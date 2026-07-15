BREAKING: NASCAR Makes Major Rules Change Ahead of Daytona Race

NASCAR is making one of its biggest competition changes of the 2026 season.

On Wednesday, the sanctioning body announced a revised superspeedway rules package that will debut at the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway on Aug. 29. NASCAR officials say the changes are designed to create more passing opportunities while reducing the fuel-saving style of racing that has become common at Daytona and Talladega.

The update comes just six races before the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs begin, making it one of the most significant competition changes introduced during the regular season.

NASCAR unveils new superspeedway package for Daytona

The most notable change is a reduction in rear spoiler height from seven inches to four inches, matching the spoiler used on intermediate tracks. To balance the lower-downforce setup, horsepower will also decrease from 510 to 465.

According to NASCAR, officials expect single-car speeds to increase by approximately 3 mph, while pack speeds should remain relatively unchanged.

The goal is to create more opportunities for drivers to make passes throughout the field while reducing the fuel-saving, track-position style of racing that has become increasingly common at superspeedways.

The revised package was developed by a working group that included three-time Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin, NASCAR Event Management President John Probst and former crew chief Steve Letarte.

Hamlin explained the vision behind the changes during an appearance on Inside the Race.

“What we’re essentially trying to recreate is Atlanta at Daytona and Talladega. It happens organically at Atlanta, the space between the cars, because the cars themselves are grip-limited, and the fuel-mileage (racing) really doesn’t happen because you have to be on offense constantly. If you watch the pack, there is no saving. Guys are dicing it up the entire race.”

Hamlin added that the proposed changes represent a meaningful step forward.

“From the numbers that I’ve seen, it’s going to be roughly a 33% gain in the right direction.”

NASCAR believes the changes can improve superspeedway racing

Letarte said today’s superspeedway races often leave drivers trapped behind the leader because of the amount of drag created by the current package.

“When I watch superspeedway racing currently, it seems like the leader is basically at terminal velocity. It’s very easy to get a run on the leader and very hard to do anything with it.”

He said the revised package is intended to give drivers more opportunities to build momentum, create runs and complete passes instead of remaining stuck in line.

Hamlin also believes the changes could reduce the importance of fuel-mileage strategy, allowing drivers to race more aggressively throughout an event instead of saving fuel for the final pit stop.

Because the Coke Zero Sugar 400 is the final race before the playoffs, NASCAR believes the event provides the right opportunity to evaluate the revised package before determining whether additional superspeedway changes are needed in the future.

The Coke Zero Sugar 400 is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 29, and will serve as the final race of the Cup Series regular season before the 16-driver playoff field is officially set.