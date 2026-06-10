Brexton Busch ‘Felt Good’ in Racing Return, Thankful For Support

Brexton Busch, son of the late NASCAR champion Kyle Busch, returned to racing this week for the first time since the tragic passing of his father. On Wednesday, the 11-year-old expressed his enthusiasm for being back behind the wheel, while thanking those for their support during the emotional time.

Brexton is competing in the Cook Out Summer Shootout at the Charlotte Motor Speedway this week. Behind the wheel of his No. 18 Legend car, Busch finished sixth in his first race on Monday and runner-up in his second race on Tuesday.

Brexton Busch on return to racing: ‘Felt really good’

In his first two races back, Brexton Busch had a quality showing. It looked as though he had an opportunity to win his second race, but was passed on the final lap.

On Instagram, Brexton congratulated the winner and plans to learn from his mistake that cost him the race. In addition, the young Busch showed appreciation for everyone who has supported him in the wake of his father’s passing.

“6th & 2nd in my first races back. Felt really good to get racing again. Congrats to my buddy Thrasher on the win, he raced me clean and took the opportunity when I slipped up. Learn and move on to the next one, thank you to everyone for the support.💚”

It was an emotional start to Tuesday’s night Cook Out Summer Shootout as Charlotte Motor Speedway paid tribute to Kyle Busch. Tom Busch, Kyle’s father, drove the famed No. 51 around the speedway for an honorary pace lap.

Standing in the flagstand was Brexton, who waved the green flag as his grandfather made his way around the track.

Charlotte Motor Speedway was the site of this year’s Coca-Cola 600, which took place just three days after Kyle Busch’s death. During the pre-race, Kyle’s family gathered on the frontstretch for an emotional pre-race ceremony.

Last Sunday at Michigan, Denny Hamlin tied Kyle Busch for ninth on NASCAR’s all-time wins list with his 63rd career victory. In tribute to the late 41-year-old, Hamlin displayed a No. 18 flag as he celebrated the win.

Public memorial for Kyle Busch set to happen in Charlotte

On June 2, a private memorial service for Kyle Busch was held. While there are plans for a public memorial to honor the NASCAR champion are in the works, there is no date set for when it will happen. It is set to take place in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Kyle Busch, the winningest overall driver in NASCAR history, died unexpectedly on May 21 after being hospitalized with a severe illness. His death certificate revealed that he had pneumonia for “days to weeks,” which turned into sepsis.

Busch won 234 races across the top three NASCAR national touring series. He won 63 Cup Series races and two championships in 2015 and 2019.

On Friday, May 15, Busch won the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race at Dover, just six days before his passing. He holds the most wins all-time in both the Truck Series (69) and O’Reilly Auto Parts Series (102).

After Busch’s passing, Richard Childress Racing changed the No. 8 to the No. 33. Car owner Richard Childress said the No. 8 will be left for Brexton Busch when he is ready to compete in NASCAR.