Former NASCAR Driver Breaks Silence on Jeffrey Epstein Ties After Files Release

Former NASCAR driver Brian Vickers has spoken out following months of scrutiny over his documented communications with Jeffrey Epstein that surfaced in a massive release of government files earlier this year.

Vickers, a former Cup Series winner and 2003 NASCAR Busch Series champion, posted a lengthy statement to X on Sept. 7. While he did not mention Epstein by name, his message included what appeared to be his most direct public response yet to the attention surrounding him.

“I have stayed quite for too long now,” Vickers wrote, apparently meaning “quiet.”

Later in the statement, Vickers added: “I had nothing to do with the mess left by others.”

The context surrounding Vickers requires an important distinction. His name appearing in Epstein-related documents and his communications with Epstein do not establish that Vickers participated in Epstein’s crimes. Vickers has not been charged with any crime related to Epstein. The broader release itself contains the names and communications of numerous people, and being named in the files is not evidence of criminal wrongdoing.

Brian Vickers’ Communications With Jeffrey Epstein Appeared in Released Files

Vickers came under renewed scrutiny following the Justice Department’s January release of millions of pages of material related to Epstein, the convicted sex offender who died in federal custody in 2019.

Among the documents were communications involving Vickers.

One email dated Feb. 14, 2019, was sent from Vickers to Epstein with the subject line “Thought you would like this,” according to Fox News’ reporting on the released records. Vickers wrote “Happy Valentines Buddy” along with a winking emoji and included an attachment. Other released material reportedly included an explicit email Vickers sent Epstein in 2012.

Vickers also was married to Sarah Kellen, a former longtime Epstein assistant. The two have since divorced.

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Kellen herself spoke to the House Oversight Committee in May as part of its investigation into Epstein. She denied being an accomplice to Epstein and said she was subjected to years of sexual and psychological abuse by him. Kellen was never criminally charged.

During her congressional interview, Kellen was specifically asked about Vickers’ communications with Epstein. She said she had initially presented Epstein to Vickers as something of a father figure because she had not disclosed the abuse she says she suffered.

“I don’t think they had a lot of communication,” Kellen told the committee, according to a transcript of the interview.

Brian Vickers Says He Has ‘Stayed Quiet for Too Long’

Months after the release put Vickers’ name back into the public conversation, the former NASCAR driver addressed the scrutiny in his Sept. 7 statement.

“My hope that love would prevail in silence were not answered,” Vickers wrote. “I will say this only once.”

After saying he “had nothing to do with the mess left by others,” Vickers pushed back against those criticizing him and expressed concern for his family.

“I wish for peace and yet I am prepared for war against any that threaten my family walking in love,” he wrote.

Vickers also thanked those who have supported him before closing his message with a call for a “more gentle world.”

“But it will not start with tolerance for hate,” Vickers wrote. “With unconditional love, not unconditional boundaries.”

The statement does not address the individual emails contained in the released records or offer additional explanation for his communications with Epstein.

Vickers, now 42, largely stepped away from NASCAR competition following a career repeatedly interrupted by serious health problems. He won three Cup Series races and captured the 2003 Busch Series championship.

His latest statement comes as scrutiny surrounding the enormous collection of Epstein-related records continues well beyond the initial release. For Vickers, it marks a rare public response to questions surrounding a deeply sensitive chapter that has again drawn his name into the national conversation.