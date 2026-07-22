NASCAR Brickyard 400 Weekend Schedule at Indianapolis: Full TV Schedule, Start Times for Every Race

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to one of the sport’s most iconic venues this weekend as Indianapolis Motor Speedway hosts the Brickyard 400. It’s one of the biggest weekends of the 2026 NASCAR season, with the Cup Series, Craftsman Truck Series and ARCA Menards Series all competing across Indianapolis.

The action begins Friday with practice and qualifying sessions for multiple series before the Truck Series races under the lights. Saturday features Cup Series qualifying and the O’Reilly Auto Parts race, while Sunday’s schedule concludes with the prestigious Brickyard 400.

Here’s the complete NASCAR schedule for the weekend.

Friday, July 24

Friday features a full slate of on-track action as Cup, Truck and ARCA teams all begin preparing for one of NASCAR’s biggest weekends. Fans will also be able to watch multiple NASCAR Press Pass sessions throughout the day.

Friday schedule (all times ET)

10:45 a.m. – NASCAR Press Pass

Streaming: NASCAR.com

Streaming: NASCAR.com Noon – O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Practice

TV: The CW App

TV: The CW App Post-O’Reilly Practice – NASCAR Press Pass

Streaming: NASCAR.com

Streaming: NASCAR.com 1 p.m. – NASCAR Cup Series Practice

TV: truTV

Radio: SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

TV: truTV Radio: SiriusXM NASCAR Radio 1 p.m. – ARCA Menards Series Practice (Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park)

2 p.m. – ARCA Menards Series Qualifying (Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park)

3 p.m. – NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Practice

TV: FS1

TV: FS1 4:05 p.m. – NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Qualifying

TV: FS1

TV: FS1 5:30 p.m. – LIUNA 150 presented by IDEAL Door (ARCA Menards Series)

TV: FS1

Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

TV: FS1 Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio 8 p.m. – TSport 200 (NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series)

TV: FS1

Radio: NASCAR Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Saturday, July 25

Saturday’s spotlight shifts to the Cup Series with qualifying for the Brickyard 400. The ARCA Menards Series also returns to Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the Pennzoil 250 presented by Take 5 Oil Change.

Saturday schedule (all times ET)

Noon – O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Qualifying

TV: The CW

TV: The CW 12:15 p.m. – NASCAR Press Pass

Streaming: NASCAR.com

Streaming: NASCAR.com 1:30 p.m. – NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying

TV: truTV

Radio: SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

TV: truTV Radio: SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Post-Cup Qualifying – NASCAR Press Pass

Streaming: NASCAR.com

Streaming: NASCAR.com 4 p.m. – Pennzoil 250 presented by Take 5 Oil Change (O’Reilly Auto Parts Series)

TV: The CW

Radio: SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

TV: The CW Radio: SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Post-O’Reilly Race – NASCAR Press Pass

Streaming: NASCAR.com

Sunday, July 26

The weekend concludes with one of NASCAR’s crown jewel events as the Cup Series takes center stage for the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Sunday schedule (all times ET)

2 p.m. – Brickyard 400 (NASCAR Cup Series)

TV: TNT Sports, HBO Max

Radio: SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

TV: TNT Sports, HBO Max Radio: SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Post-Race – NASCAR Press Pass

Streaming: NASCAR.com

How to Watch NASCAR at Indianapolis This Weekend

Fans can watch Cup Series practice Friday afternoon and qualifying Saturday on truTV. Truck Series practice, qualifying and Friday night’s TSport 200 will air on FS1, while Saturday’s Pennzoil 250 presented by Take 5 Oil Change will be televised on The CW. Sunday’s Brickyard 400 will air nationally on TNT Sports and stream on HBO Max.