NASCAR Cup Practice, Qualifying Delayed by Weather at Bristol

Weather has once again interrupted NASCAR’s weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway.

NASCAR Cup Series practice and qualifying were placed on hold Friday afternoon because of lightning in the area, delaying the only scheduled Cup track sessions before Saturday night’s Bass Pro Shops Night Race.

Cup practice had been scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. ET, with qualifying set to follow. NASCAR’s official weekend schedule lists Friday as the only day for Cup practice and qualifying before Saturday’s 7:30 p.m. ET race.

The delay comes as thunderstorms move through the Bristol area Friday afternoon. Current conditions in Bristol include thunderstorms, and additional storm activity remains possible into Friday evening.

It is the latest weather disruption during an already unsettled Bristol weekend. O’Reilly Auto Parts Series qualifying was canceled earlier Friday because of weather and a lightning hold, forcing NASCAR to set the starting lineup for Friday night’s Food City 300 using its rulebook metric.

NASCAR Cup Teams Cleared Inspection Before Weather Delay

One potential complication has already been taken off the table ahead of Saturday night’s Cup race.

Pre-race inspection was completed Friday with no issues, meaning the Cup Series field cleared inspection before weather halted the afternoon schedule.

Now the question is how much, if any, of Friday’s scheduled Cup track time NASCAR can salvage.

Practice was originally scheduled from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. ET, followed by qualifying beginning at 5:40 p.m. ET. The Cup cars are not scheduled to return to the track Saturday before the race, making Friday’s sessions particularly valuable as teams prepare for 500 laps around Bristol’s 0.533-mile concrete oval.

Saturday’s Bass Pro Shops Night Race remains scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.

The forecast could remain part of the story through race day. Saturday is expected to be hot and humid with the possibility of an afternoon thunderstorm, although the Cup race is not scheduled to begin until the evening.

This story will be updated as NASCAR provides additional information on Cup Series practice and qualifying.